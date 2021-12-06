U-25 cricket: Punjab beat Goa to enter semifinals

Punjab recorded a fine 45-run win over Goa in the men’s U-25 inter state tournament quarterfinal match in Bengaluru played on Sunday. Goa won the toss and decided to field. Punjab batting first scored 235 for 9 in 50 overs. Nehal Wadhera scored 46 off 55 with six boundaries and one six and Vishwa Pratap Singh made 36 off 73 with four boundaries. They were the main run getters for Punjab. Mohit Redkar (4 for 43), S A Mishra (2 fro 34) and Nihal S (2 for 50) were the most successful wicket takers for Goa. Replying, Goa were bowled out for 190 in 48 overs. Dheeraj scored 41 off 46 with six boundaries and Avishkar made 31 0ff 19 with five boundaries and one six for Goa. Prince Balwant Rai (4 for 42), Abhinav Sharma (3 for 14) and Paras Jaidka (2 for 42) were the most successful wicket takers for Punjab. With this win, Punjab are now in the semifinals.

Other stories in brief

Five held for prostitution in Ambala

Ambala The police arrested three women and two men for allegedly being involved in prostitution after a raid in Ambala’s Saha area, a spokesman said on Sunday. Police said during the raid at a property in Jawahargarh village, two men Mange Ram and Raj Kumar and three women from Kurukshetra, Ambala and Uttar Pradesh were held on the spot. All were presented before a court on Sunday and released on bail.

PU cyclothon for awareness on pollution

Chandigarh A cyclothon event from the Panjab University (PU) campus to the Sukhna Lake was organised by the NSS, Panjab University, in collaboration with the department of chemistry, PU, to raise awareness on National Anti-pollution Day among students and the general public. The event was organised by the NSS units headed by Dr Rohit Kumar Sharma and Dr Gaurav Gaur under the guidance of professor Ashwani Kaul, programme coordinator, NSS, PU.

Interactive session held at PU

Chandigarh An interactive session was jointly organised by the Mata Gujri Hall and Laxmi Bai Hall at Panjab University on the eve of Mahaparinirvan Diwas (death anniversary) on Sunday. Dr Bharat, assistant professor of law at PU’s University Institute of Legal Studies, said Dr BR Ambedkar was one of the illustrious sons of India, who fought economic and social discrimination against the downtrodden in society and struggled to restructure the Indian society on the most egalitarian and humanitarian principles.

Workshop on millets at Allied College of Hospitality

Mohali The Allied College of Hospitality Culinary Arts and Management organised a workshop on millets preparation, a way for healthy life. Millets are a group of highly variable small-seeded grasses, widely grown around the world as cereal crops or grains for fodder and human food. The workshop was attended by students of Allied College and other institutions of the region, said Pankaj Jasrotia, principal. The workshop menu offered an extensive selection of millet recipes and chefs offered breakfast and lunch which had the nutritional value of millets. The United Nations declared 2023 as the international year of the millets.