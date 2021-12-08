UGC pay scales: PUTA members protest delay in implementation

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 08, 2021 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) on Tuesday expressed concern over the pending implementation of the revised UGC pay scales as per the seventh pay commission by the Punjab government.

Members of PUTA held an hour-long dharna on the varsity campus on Tuesday to mark their protest as a part of statewide agitation of university and college teachers, who are pressing for the implementation of the revised pay scales.

PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar said, “The deafening silence on the part of the Punjab government on these genuine issues of teachers is indeed worrisome as it remains unmoved even by the statewide education bandh being observed by all universities and college teachers under the banner of PFUCTO for the past one week.”

He urged the heads of institutes, including V-C of Panjab University, to support the cause of teachers and impress on the Punjab government to notify the UGC pay scales as per the seventh pay commission without any further delay.

The teachers are demanding the immediate implementation of revised UGC pay scales and withdrawal of the decision of the Punjab government to delink the scales of teachers of universities and colleges from the UGC.

Former PUTA president Ronki Ram said, “Despite the candid assurances given by Punjab chief minister and finance minister, the grievance has still not been addressed. The UGC pay scales are not alms for teachers but these are their right.”

