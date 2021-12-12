UGC pay scales row: PU, college teachers continue protest

Teachers of Panjab University (PU) and colleges in Chandigarh continued their protest on Saturday over the non-implementation of the revised UGC pay scales by the Punjab government as per the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations .

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) staged a protest at the varsity gate to press for the demand. A meeting of the district council of Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU) was also held at DAV College in Sector 10 regarding the ongoing protest of teachers in Chandigarh and Punjab. They also held a dharna to protest for their demands.

Protests are being held by teachers as part of a state-wide “education bandh” (halt to academic activities) under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Federation (PFUCTO).

PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar, said, “It is difficult to understand the reasons behind the delay in implementation of UGC pay scales, as per the 7th pay commission by the Punjab Government, when all other states of the country had implemented it a long time back. PUTA also informed teachers that they are also planning to approach AICC president Sonia Gandhi, vice-president Rahul Gandhi and PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and submit a petition about their demands after running a signature campaign within campus.”

