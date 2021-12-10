UGC pay scales row: PU teachers hold protest, block varsity gate

Panjab University (PU) teachers on Thursday held a protest at the varsity campus and blocked gate number two for two hours over pending implementation of the revised UGC pay scales as per the seventh pay commission by the Punjab government.

A number of teachers took part in the protest as a part of a state-wide agitation under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO).

The PU Teachers’ Association leadership has asked the teachers to put a complete stop to academic activities till their demands are met. Compelled to take their protest to the roads, teachers of various departments shouted slogans against the Punjab government.

The teachers are demanding immediate implementation of revised UGC pay scales and withdrawal of the decision of the Punjab government to delink the scales of teachers of universities and colleges from the UGC.

President of PUTA, Mritunjay Kumar, said, “Despite accepting the legitimacy of the demands, the Punjab government is still not implementing them and sets a new date.”

“The de-linking of teaching positions from UGC pay scales will have deeper implications and reduce the teachers to bonded labourers,” said Amarjit Singh Naura, secretary of PUTA. PUTA intends to intensify its struggle and on Friday, the teachers are expected to march from Gandhi Bhawan from 12pm onwards.