UGC pay scales row: PUTA asks teachers to back Education Bandh

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) on Wednesday asked the varsity teachers to suspend all academic activities amid ongoing protest by university and college teachers, from the UT and Punjab, over the non-implementation of the revised University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales.

The PUTA, in its latest notice, stated that all heads of the departments and teachers had been requested to suspend all academic work, entailing teaching, carrying out examinations and evaluations, as well as attending meetings, in support of the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations’ (PFUCTO) call for an “Education Bandh”.

“Let’s stand united and force the Punjab government to implement the revised UGC pay scales, as per the seventh pay commission without any further delay,” the PUTA statement read.

The latest developments come a day after PU and city-college teachers held a protest rally at the Matka Chowk.

The teacher associations across five universities, 48 colleges and 145 aided colleges had on December 1 declared an indefinite protest, having come together under the banner of the PFUCTO.

The teachers are demanding the immediate implementation of the revised scales by the Punjab government as per the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations and withdrawal of the state’s decision to delink the pay scales from the UGC.

Departments postpone internal exams

Meanwhile, continuing the protests, teachers from PU carried out marches on the varsity campus, voicing their demands. A PUTA delegation also submitted a memorandum of their demands to Kumari Selja, president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee.

In view of the protests, PU’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET) also postponed their internal exams.

The ongoing protests have also thrown a question mark on the status of the upcoming semester exams.

