Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UGC pay scales row: PUTA asks teachers to back Education Bandh
chandigarh news

UGC pay scales row: PUTA asks teachers to back Education Bandh

PUTA requested all heads of departments and teachers to suspend academic work, including teaching and examinations, and skip meetings as part of the Education Bandh
Continuing with their protests to push for UGC pay scales, teachers taking out a marches at PU on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Continuing with their protests to push for UGC pay scales, teachers taking out a marches at PU on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDar Ovais, Chandigarh

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) on Wednesday asked the varsity teachers to suspend all academic activities amid ongoing protest by university and college teachers, from the UT and Punjab, over the non-implementation of the revised University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales.

The PUTA, in its latest notice, stated that all heads of the departments and teachers had been requested to suspend all academic work, entailing teaching, carrying out examinations and evaluations, as well as attending meetings, in support of the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations’ (PFUCTO) call for an “Education Bandh”.

“Let’s stand united and force the Punjab government to implement the revised UGC pay scales, as per the seventh pay commission without any further delay,” the PUTA statement read.

The latest developments come a day after PU and city-college teachers held a protest rally at the Matka Chowk.

The teacher associations across five universities, 48 colleges and 145 aided colleges had on December 1 declared an indefinite protest, having come together under the banner of the PFUCTO.

The teachers are demanding the immediate implementation of the revised scales by the Punjab government as per the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations and withdrawal of the state’s decision to delink the pay scales from the UGC.

Departments postpone internal exams

Meanwhile, continuing the protests, teachers from PU carried out marches on the varsity campus, voicing their demands. A PUTA delegation also submitted a memorandum of their demands to Kumari Selja, president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee.

In view of the protests, PU’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET) also postponed their internal exams.

The ongoing protests have also thrown a question mark on the status of the upcoming semester exams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out