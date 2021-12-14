UGC pay scales row: Teachers’ protest may affect PU semester exams schedule

The ongoing protest by university and college teachers in Chandigarh and Punjab over non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales by the Punjab government as per the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations may hit the semester exams schedule of Panjab University (PU) if it continues.

PU already postponed the practical exams of BSc agriculture, which was to be held from Tuesday and uncertainty also looms over the theory exams that are scheduled to begin from December 22 onwards. Teachers are protesting as part of a statewide “education bandh” under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Federation (PFUCTO).

The theory exams of undergraduate courses will start from December 22 and for PG courses from December 27. A varsity official, on condition of anonymity, said that if the protest of teachers continues then they will have to postpone the semester exams.

Two demands of teachers

Last month, PFUCTO had announced that teachers across five universities, 48 colleges and 145 aided colleges will go on an indefinite strike from December 1 and suspend all academic activities. The teachers are demanding the immediate implementation of revised UGC Pay Scales and withdrawal of the Punjab Government’s decision to delink the scales of teachers of universities and colleges from UGC.

President of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) Mritunjay Kumar, said, “We do not wish to disrupt the exam schedule. We are not only fighting for the pay commission, but larger issues, which involve the future of our students as well. Also, these are the legitimate demands of the teachers.”

PU’s controller of examination Jagat Bhushan, said, “We had received requests from colleges to postpone the practical exam, as they are facing difficulty in conducting it due to the ongoing strike of teachers. Regarding the theory exams, the university will discuss the matter in coming days and decide accordingly.”

General secretary of PFUCTO, Jagwant Singh, said, “We are extremely concerned that because of the delay in resolving the issue, GNDU and Punjabi university had to postpone their exams and PU may also have to postpone the exams. Government needs to take the immediate steps to resolve the issue.”

Memorandum submitted to Punjab governor’s ADC

As a part of statewide protest, PU and college teachers on Monday assembled at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College in Sector 26 on Monday and tried to march towards the governor’s house. But, they were stopped by the police at the gate of college. However, a delegation of teachers submitted a memorandum of their demands to the ADC of the governor. PUTA on Monday also submitted a petition to president of Indian National Congress, Sonia Gandhi, regarding the pending implementation of revised UGC pay scales.