UGC pay scales: Teachers of Panjab University and affiliated colleges intensify protest

Besides a dharna held by the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) for the second day in a row, teachers at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, and DAV College, Sector 10, participated in a chain hunger strike to press their demands.
Members of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association also reportedly locked a few teaching departments as a mark of protest. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

University and college teachers in Chandigarh have intensified their protest over the Punjab government’s failure to revise UGC pay scales as per the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.

Besides a dharna held by the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) for the second day in a row, teachers at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, and DAV College, Sector 10, participated in a chain hunger strike to press their demands.

The protests are being held by teachers as part of a statewide “education bandh” under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Federation (PFUCTO).

PUTA started a rally from the varsity’s Gandhi Bhawan. The teachers expressed their disappointment over their pending demands. PUTA members reportedly also locked a few teaching departments as a mark of protest.

PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar said: “We hope that the assurance given by the Punjab government is fulfilled without any further delay. It is difficult to understand the inordinate delay on the part of the state government, when revised UGC pay scales have long been implemented all over the country except in Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh.”

The teachers appealed to the Punjab chief minister to take notice of the long struggle and help them get their dues through his personal intervention. Dr Inderpal Singh Sidhu, an assistant professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, who participated in the chain hunger strike said: “It’s strange that the Punjab government has revised the pay scales of all employees but denied the revision of scales to university and college teachers.”

Saturday, December 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
