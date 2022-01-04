UGC pay scales: Teachers to protest outside Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi’s house on Jan 6

Ludhiana Continuing the strike over the non-implementation of revised University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales in accordance with the Punjab government’s seventh pay commission, the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO) on Monday wrote to chief minister (CM) Charanjit Channi vice chancellors of different universities, complaining about the universities deviating from UGC guidelines.

The association also announced the decision to stage protests in state finance minister Manpreet Badal’s constituency on Tuesday and outside the CM’s residence in Morinda on Thursday.

The teachers alleged that the state was being pressured by private universities to disturb the functioning of public-funded higher education institutes.

Addressing a press conference at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), PFUCTO president HS Kingra said they have been repeatedly trying to convince the government that it was under constitutional obligation to comply with central legislation, as higher education is a subject on the concurrent list of the Constitution of India and the acts/rules/regulations/statutes of the UGC had to be followed, adding that the government has not to paid any attention to their issues.

PFUCTO general secretary Dr Jagwant Singh, meanwhile, said they had written to the vice chancellors of all universities, requesting them to not violate their own statutes and UGC regulations by affiliating substandard government colleges, as they will not qualify under section 2 (f) of the UGC Act.

He added that students admitted to these colleges will not be eligible to appear in university exams, further cautioning them to ensure that innocent students do not fall prey to such schemes.

PFUCTO members said they have also written to CM Channi to ensure that no public money is spent on these colleges as these will not be recognised by the UGC unless the state government takes appropriate action on the UGC Regulation dated July 18, 2018 and February 20, 2010.

Association members added that their agitation had more to do with compliance of UGC regulations than for the pay scales as they are unwilling to accept delinking from UGC.

‘Pay scales not being revised due to internal tussle in Congress’

PFUCTO members also alleged that the issue of pay scales was suffering because of internal conflicts within the Indian National Congress.

They said that the former CM Captain Amarinder Singh did not implement the UGC scales because of alleged differences with the then higher-education minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, adding that CM Channi is doing the same as the present minister Pargat Singh is also considered close to Navjot Singh Sidhu, with whom he is presumed to be locked in a battle for supremacy.

