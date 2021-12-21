UGC pay scales row: PU teachers start boycott of meetings

Continuing their strike over non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales by the Punjab government as per the seventh pay commission, teachers of Panjab University (PU) have started boycotting scheduled meetings as a mark of protest.

The meeting of a panel regarding digitisation of the official records of the university, which was scheduled on Monday, was not held after members declined to attend amid ongoing suspension of academic activities by teachers in universities and colleges of Punjab and Chandigarh.

Another meeting of a committee, which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday regarding implementation of reservation for persons with disabilities in house allotment, is also likely to get cancelled.

According to the sources, Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has conveyed to the dean university instruction (DUI) to cancel all meetings till December 25. PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar, said, “This is a part of the ongoing academic boycott announced by PFUCTO to press for the legitimate demands of teachers.”

Last week, PUTA had asked teachers to suspend all meetings and exams. Protests by university and college teachers have already disrupted academic activities and semester exams of PU also had to be postponed.

Teachers across five universities, 48 colleges and 145 aided colleges in Chandigarh and Punjab, under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO), had declared an indefinite protest on December 1 to demand immediate implementation of the revised scales as per the seventh pay commission and withdrawal of Punjab government’s decision to delink the pay scales from UGC.

Teachers to intensify protest

Continuing with their daily protests, PUTA held a dharna at the varsity campus on Monday as well, where teachers were asked to remain united and peaceful till the demands are met. Meanwhile, PFUCTO has also conveyed to the teachers’ bodies that they will intensify their agitation after December 24 if their demands are not met by then.