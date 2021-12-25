UGC pay scales row: University, college teachers to meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Dec 31

A delegation of the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (PFUTO) will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on December 31, over non-implementation of UGC pay scales in Punjab. On December 28, the teachers will assemble at Congress Bhawan in Sector 15 and urge Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu to accompany them to meet Gandhi.

This decision was taken after the Punjab government failed to implement the 7th pay commission and withdraw the decision to delink UGC scales for university and college teachers at the recently held cabinet meeting.

PFUCTO have also decided to allow the conduct of exams for students who have internship offers and will be adversely affected due to postponement of end semester exams. They will also make an exemption for the conduct of PhD viva-voce examination.

Meanwhile, Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) held a protest in front of the administrative block in PU on Friday.