UHBVNL to pay ₹7.5 lakh for denying job to disabled lineman’s son

The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL) to pay ₹7.5 lakh as compensation, along with 6% annual interest, to a petitioner whose applications for job on compassionate grounds were rejected twice. Pankaj Kumar had filed the plea in 2017 challenging the rejection orders which were issued in March 2004 and October 2015. The court found the petitioner is now about 47 years old and far beyond the eligible age for government service. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The petitioner’s father, who joined UHBVNL in April 1977 as an assistant lineman, became 100% disabled on June 2, 1999, at the age of 45 after suffering an electric shock while working on a 25-foot pole. He was subsequently retired on medical grounds with effect from September 6, 2000, based on the assurance that his son would be considered for employment under the then prevalent ex gratia scheme. However, the UHBVNL later rejected the claim, citing the withdrawal of the relevant policy (dated November 23, 1992) and the non-applicability of the subsequent Haryana Compassionate Assistance to the Dependents of the Deceased Government Employees Rules, 2003.

The court stated that the constitutional philosophy “prioritises human dignity above all else.” It noted that administrative authorities often display “persistent and unwarranted apathy and insensitivity,” highlighting instances where officials “mechanically dispose of representations, delay decisions, ignore judicial orders or raise pedantic objections,” thereby adopting a hyper-technical approach to deny substantive justice. The court stressed that governance must “transcend rule bound rigidity and endorse a humane, compassionate, and accountable approach.”

Terming the case a “classic example of the administrative apathy” that led to the denial of livelihood and considerable mental harassment, the court found the petitioner is now about 47 years old and far beyond the eligible age for government service, the court found it appropriate to compensate him for the “utter disregard to human dignity.” The UHBVNL has been directed to pay the compensation of ₹7.50 lakh with 6% per annum interest (calculated from the petition’s filing date, September 25, 2017) within a period of two months from receipt of a certified copy of this order.