UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

After a gap of two years, the “kar sewa” (voluntary service) of washing and cleaning gold plating at the Golden Temple was started by a United Kingdom-based (UK) group on Monday. Due to the pandemic, the “sewa” could not be conducted in the last two years.

An “ardas” was conducted before initiating the “sewa”. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has entrusted the “sewa” to the Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha, Birmingham.

Prominent personalities, including head granthi of Sri Harmandar Sahib Giani Jagtar Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Bhai Inderjeet Singh on behalf of the Nishkam Sewak Jatha, were present on the occasion.

Inderjeet Singh said, “This sewa will continue for 10 to 12 days in which the gold on the outer area of the holy shrine will be washed with a natural method. For washing the gold, boiled ‘reetha’ (soapnut) water and lemon juice is used, which is completely natural and any kind of chemicals are not used.”

It is notable that recently on March 15, the jatha had started the repairing of the gold plating and “minakari” (inset work on walls and metal) inside Sri Harmandar Sahib.

Dhami said special attention is given to the maintenance and cleanliness of gold plating the Golden Temple. “Due to rain and pollution, the shine of gold reduces with time and its cleaning is important,” he added.

The Maharaja Ranjit Singh-era gold plating lasted for over 150 years before they were replaced in 1999. The Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha was among the organisations that undertook the task of coating the shrine with fresh plating of gold. The work, started in February 1995, was completed in April 1999. However, after a few months, the gold varnish turned reddish. The jatha began the yearly “sewa” of cleaning the gold plating in 2000.

Normally, the shrine’s gold shell has been losing its sheen due to dust, vehicular and industrial pollution, besides mushrooming of hotels and dhabas and coal-operated hearths located nearby. Also, when it rains, a blackish layer normally settles on the gold plating due to air pollutants.

