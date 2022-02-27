Ukraine crisis: Kin of stranded Haryana students want govt to expedite evacuation

Family members and friends of Haryana youths stranded in the war-hit Ukraine on Saturday appealed to the central and state governments to take immediate steps for their safe return.

In Karnal, parents, accompanied by some students who have returned from Ukraine recently, met deputy commissioner Anish Yadav. “Safety of our children is the prime concern for us. They are not even able to withdraw money from ATMs. We request the government to press more flights into service and bring all students back,” said Alfa Goel, a parent.

Riya, who had returned from Odessa city of Ukraine on Thursday, said her friends were hiding in underground shelters. “Their bags are packed and they are eagerly waiting for the government’s help to return,” she said.

Akansha, an MBBS student stranded in Dnipro city, in a video message said there were at least 45 students waiting for the government’s help. Another student Bhavya, who reached Karnal on February 22, said, “Luckily, I reached my home safely, but my friends are still stuck there.”

Stuck on Ukraine-Poland border

Parents of students stuck on the Ukraine-Poland border have also sought government’s intervention to ensure their safe evacuation.

Palwal’s Manshi Mangla, who is a third-year MBBS student at Ternopil National Medical University, said they reached Ukraine-Poland border on Indian embassy’s advice after boarding a taxi and then 40km on foot.

“The authorities on the border told us that we need to have a private vehicle to enter Poland. Our parents are so concerned about us and we don’t know what to do now. The authorities at the Poland border are demanding $200 per person for entering their nation and the queues are long here,” she can be heard claiming in a video clip sent to her parents.

Kuldeep Kumar of Hisar’s Naya Gaon village said he was lucky enough to get a seat on a flight and finally landed in Delhi from Ukraine via Sharjah on February 24. “Many students like me, who went to Ukraine to pursue MBBS, are from lower middle-class families,” he added.

Gian Chand Sharma of Palwal, whose son Yash is also pursuing MBBS from Ternopil university, said the students stranded there don’t even have food or water with them.

“They are walking on foot to reach the Ukraine-Poland border, from where they seek to enter Poland with a hope of safe evacuation. My son, however, told us that they are safe,” he added.