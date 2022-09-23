Ukraine’s ‘academic mobility’: Only 3 medical universities in Georgia on NMC list for temporary relocation of Indian students

The National Medical Commission (NMC) released list of only three medical universities based in Georgia along with fee structure where Indian medical students, who are presently studying in Ukraine can currently apply under the ‘academic mobility program’ being offered by the Ukrainian government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the NMC notification, three Georgian medical universities are BAU International University Batumi, Georgian National University SEU and New Vision University with offering fee of $6500, $5500 and $7000, respectively.

Earlier this month, NMC had given approval to the ‘academic mobility program’ being offered by the Ukrainian government for Indian medical students, who returned from the war-torn country after the Russian attack.

Later the NMC clarified that temporary relocation to medical universities will be allowed in 29 countries during the period of conflict but the universities from only one country have been given in the list so far. NMC had allowed Indian Medical students to apply for temporary relocation to universities in Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Slovakia, Spain, Uzbekistan, the US, Italy, Belgium, Egypt, Belarus, Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, Greece, Romania, Sweden, Israel, Iran, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Germany, Turkey, Croatia and Hungary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shambhu Sharan Kumar, director, NMC Undergraduate Medical Education Board, said that in compliance to the suggestions and directions of the Supreme Court, the commission, in consultation with the ministry of health and family welfare and ministry of external affairs, hereby, circulate a list of universities where Indian medical students, who are presently studying in Ukraine can currently apply under ‘Academic Mobility Program’.

“Since the information is dynamic in nature, any other additional information will be disseminated for all concerned as and when received from the ministry of external affairs. It is hereby made clear that the list is to facilitate the Indian medical students, who are studying in Ukraine and not by way of any responsibility of the Government of India,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the upcoming semester, Ukrainian universities are offering this programme to Indian students under which they can opt to study at another university for a few semesters under the ‘student exchange’ arrangement.

With NMC’s no objection, the Indian medical students temporarily accommodated in other countries will be eligible to give Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE). It is a screening test for medical graduates, who studied medicine in foreign institutions, to be eligible to practice medicine in India. Indian students have received emails from Ukrainian universities to pay fees for the next semester. The students are being offered the option to return to the university for offline classes or continue studying theory online and return for practical training around February 2023 when the next semester begins.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The other option being offered is the ‘mobility programme under which their classes will be arranged in some other university in Europe even as they will remain students of the Ukrainian university.

Many Indian students who had enrolled in Ukrainian medical colleges are willing to move to other European countries to complete the course under the mobility scheme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON