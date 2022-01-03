Uncle’s almirah: A treasure trove of miniature antiques

Having lived a little less than a century, uncle Rattan Singh Lather passed away two years ago. My father and he had met soon after Partition, in the refugee camps at Karnal, as service volunteers, where they became friends for life. They bonded so well that we, the children on either side, thought of us all a family. My father trusted his friend, Rattan, and my aunt Durga Chachi, still alive and kicking at 92, to the extent that he left me in their care for a few years, for studies.

Besides being an interesting man, uncle Rattan pursued his passions in life like constitutionals. He had a knack for preserving things, something I learnt from him in particular. He had an almirah of 5x3 feet, which was the most loved spot for me in their house. Generally, none in the house had access to it except with a rider that anything taken out would have to be deposited back in the same condition. I was fond of many articles preserved by uncle and each one had a special history and appreciable antiquity to it.

I remember a view-master, which looked like a camera, in which disc-shaped celluloid films were fixed to be viewed against a translucent screen. The film frames, when seen through the view-finder, gave a three-dimensional view. One could mark the characters in a frame with their standing position and distance from one another. I would take out the view-finder, enjoy the still images-viewing, and put the thing back at its fixed place in the almirah.

Uncle had a Three-D set of printed sheets as well, which did not make any sense to the eye, unless seen with special dark glasses that he kept in a separate box. A small pack of cardboard had some collar bones, which uncle invariably used; also, some transparent coloured buttons, which probably were just for safe-keeping. He had a pack of playing cards with which he tricked us. These cards had some unnoticeable signs and hints on their back, which only uncle knew.

My favourite item was a German harmonica, which uncle purchased during his college days in Lahore. He had special love for it and played it well. I also picked up playing the harmonica tutored by him. There were two albums: One for photos, and the other for negatives. The photos were professionally processed. They were fixed with shiny corners to hold photos typical to albums. These showed scenes from Bombay, especially Victoria Terminus (VT), Hanging Gardens and the Boot-House; Delhi monuments such as Qutub Minar, Red Fort; Kashmir’s Dal Lake and snow peaks; sunset and sunrise at sea and tribal men and women. I liked the Lutyen’s Delhi illuminated pictures of North Block, South Block and Vijay Chowk.

Some tools were also part of uncle’s treasure trove, which included a soldering-iron kit, tablet-breaker, a hold-back-dropper and a metalled spirit lamp. There was his boys scout days whistle. There was a pocket-watch with a long silver chain. I marvelled at not only uncle’s collection and possessions but his narration of the details in his quintessential raconteur like manner.

I wish uncle had left me all those articles in his almirah, since having learnt from him only, I too am given to preserving things and being emotionally attached with them. There was yet another secret box that always had a small numbered-lock, of which uncle only knew the code. Yes, I did try to open it, but in vain.

The writer, a retired IPS officer, is a Panchkula-based advocate-author