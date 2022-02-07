Under 19 world cup: Celebrations back home, families of three Haryana players say ‘they made us proud’

It seemed like Diwali had come early as celebrations broke out at the homes of cricketers Nishant Sindhu of Rohtak, Garv Sangwan of Bhiwani and Dinesh Bana of Hisar after India defeated England by four wickets in the Under-19 world cup final.

The three players, who were part of the Indian squad in the ICC world-cup tournament, represent Haryana in domestic cricket, and though Indian skipper Yash Dhull also hails from Rohtak, he plays for Delhi.

Sindhu ,17, played a crucial inning of unbeaten 50 runs in the final and Hisar boy Dinesh Bana hit the winning shot (a six) to clinch the world cup. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was among those who congratulated the Indian team and praised Haryana players for their contribution.

Sindhu fulfilled my dream, says father

His father Sunil Kumar, who works at a private company in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar, was a state-level boxer, but was forced to hang his gloves due to financial constraints.

“It was my dream to wear the Indian jersey, which my son has fulfilled. I was surprised when three-year-old Nishant cheered when the Indian team led by MS Dhoni won the T-20 world in 2007 after defeating Pakistan in South Africa. I bought him a plastic bat after that,” says Sindhu’s proud father.

While his father wanted him to take up boxing, Sindhu never showed any interest in the sport. “So, I enrolled him at Shri Ram Narain Cricket Academy in Rohtak nine years ago. During Covid, I made a makeshift gym on the terrace and requested my friend Anand Maiyana, a fitness trainer, to oversee his training,” Kumar said. Sindhu is a BA first-year student at Jat College, Rohtak.

‘Cricket no longer rich man’s sport’

Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Bana’s father Mahabir Singh, who is serving as a constable in the Haryana Police after retiring from the Indian Army, says he wanted his son to take after Sachin Tendulkar, but he adopted MS Dhoni’s aggressive style of batting instead.

“ I was also a sportsman and thus enrolled Dinesh in a cricket academy in Hisar when he was nine. My wife was against the idea as she believed that cricket was the rich man’s sport, but I managed to convince her. Today, she is the happiest person,” Mahabir Singh said.

Garv, a brilliant boy: Mother

Happy tears leaked from Vineeta Sangwan’s eyes as she spoke about her son Garv Sangwan’s victory. Vineeta, a teacher, said, “ Garv was brilliant in academics too, but chose to focus on cricket after passing Class 8. We hope he brings many more laurels,” she said.