Under AAP, Punjabis in for worst phase in history: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is out to ruin Punjab and the state is witnessing a complete breakdown of law and order in just two months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting Kattiyanwali village in Lambi constituency where he had gone to mourn the demise of three young children in a bus mishap, the SAD chief demanded an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to the families of all victims.

Sukhbir said, “Punjab has witnessed 27 murders, 24 farmer suicides, 61 drug overdose deaths. Instead of providing relief to the common man, chief minister Bhagwant Mann is holding phony photo-ops in Chandigarh. Even today, two persons were injured in a firing during a Kabaddi match in Kapurthala. If this is the badlav (change) that AAP promised, then Punjabis are in for one of the worst phases in the history of the state.”

He further said a delegation of villagers had told him how police had forced the panchayat to give an undertaking that a youth who died of drug overdose had suffered a seizure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Badal also demanded that the central government lift the ban on wheat export to avoid an “artificially created” fall in demand and resultant dip in prices. Citing the example of steel and cement, he said, “We witnessed a steep rise in steel and cement prices after their exports were allowed by the Centre. But wheat is not being allowed to be exported as farmers do not have any voice in the government.”