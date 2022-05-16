Under AAP, Punjabis in for worst phase in history: Sukhbir
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is out to ruin Punjab and the state is witnessing a complete breakdown of law and order in just two months.
Speaking to mediapersons after visiting Kattiyanwali village in Lambi constituency where he had gone to mourn the demise of three young children in a bus mishap, the SAD chief demanded an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to the families of all victims.
Sukhbir said, “Punjab has witnessed 27 murders, 24 farmer suicides, 61 drug overdose deaths. Instead of providing relief to the common man, chief minister Bhagwant Mann is holding phony photo-ops in Chandigarh. Even today, two persons were injured in a firing during a Kabaddi match in Kapurthala. If this is the badlav (change) that AAP promised, then Punjabis are in for one of the worst phases in the history of the state.”
He further said a delegation of villagers had told him how police had forced the panchayat to give an undertaking that a youth who died of drug overdose had suffered a seizure.
Badal also demanded that the central government lift the ban on wheat export to avoid an “artificially created” fall in demand and resultant dip in prices. Citing the example of steel and cement, he said, “We witnessed a steep rise in steel and cement prices after their exports were allowed by the Centre. But wheat is not being allowed to be exported as farmers do not have any voice in the government.”
-
Fraudsters use Tata Hospital director’s name to dupe patients, second cyber attack in a month
Mumbai For the second time in less than a month, cyber fraudsters created a fake account of Tata Memorial Centre's director Dr Rajendra Badwe. Tata Memorial Centre filed a first information report (FIR) with the Bhoiwada police claiming that some unidentified persons created a fake account of its director on an online medical consultation application and duped cancer patients by giving them the doctor's appointments and accepting money from them.
-
IGRS report: Prayagraj police ranked first in policing, disposal of complaints
Prayagraj police have been ranked first in the state in terms of disposal of complaints, facility for the complainants, cleanliness and policing. SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said out of the total 130 points, Prayagraj police received a record 126 points for its hard work in the disposal of complaints, discipline and sensitiveness towards complainants. Prayagraj police teams worked hard to dispose of complaints within the given time.
-
Covid: Delhi's tally dips for fifth straight day with 377 new cases
Delhi's single-day tally dropped for the fifth consecutive day on Monday after 377 people tested positive for the virus, according to the health bulletin data. Following the latest additions, the cumulative Covid-19 tally of Delhi touched 19,00,735. Fresh fatalities also dipped with one patient succumbing to Covid-19 as opposed to three on Sunday, the bulletin data revealed. Delhi's death toll now reached 26,196.
-
LGPC condemns killing of 2 Sikhs in Pakistan
The Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee condemned the killing of two Sikhs by Islamic terrorists in Peshawar on Sunday. To register our protest, the committee has decided to burn an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday for not controlling terrorism in his country. The terrorists have targeted minorities and forced them to either convert to Islam or flee the land of their forefathers, said committee president Rajendra Singh Bagga.
-
Shiv Sena, Congress hit back at Devendra Fadnavis over Hindutva attack
A day after leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis launched a frontal attack on the Shiv Sena and accused it of diluting its commitment to Hindutva for the sake of power, the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has responded with a similar offensive. In his rally on Sunday, Fadnavis had equated the tri-party MVA government to the Babri mosque, claiming that he would not rest till he brought it down.
