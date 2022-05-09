Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Under BJP regime, LPG cylinders are beyond reach of common man: Pratibha Singh
chandigarh news

Under BJP regime, LPG cylinders are beyond reach of common man: Pratibha Singh

Newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh slammed the central government over the hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinders
Newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh slammed the central government over the hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.
Newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh slammed the central government over the hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 09, 2022 02:09 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Shimla

Newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh slammed the central government over the hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinders on Sunday.

Terming the price hike an “anti-people decision,” she said, “The LPG cylinder has gone beyond the reach of the common man with its price hovering near 1,100. The price of the gas cylinder has increased by 700 during the Modi government’s eight-year rule. The continuous hike in the price of gas has forced women the hill state to return to wooden stoves.”

“The government has not provided any relief from the rising inflation. The interests of farmers and fruit growers are being ignored even as unemployment increases day by day,”she said.

She also hit out at the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government over the police constable recruitment paper leak saying the unemployed youth of the state had been defrauded. “The Congress will fight against this injustice by taking to the streets,” she said.

Monday, May 09, 2022
