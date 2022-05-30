Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Under fire, Punjab DGP clarifies he has 'highest respect' for Moose Wala
chandigarh news

Under fire, Punjab DGP clarifies he has ‘highest respect’ for Moose Wala

Clarification comes an hour after letter by Punjabi singer’s father to Punjab CM shared widely on social media
Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra during a press conference in Chandigarh on Sunday hours after Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa. (HT Photo)
Published on May 30, 2022 01:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra on Monday clarified that he has the highest respect for Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, while referring to him as a celebrated artist and cultural icon of the state.

The director general of police’s clarification came an hour after Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh wrote to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, demandign an apology after the DGP had termed his son’s death the result of a gang war at a press conference on Sunday. The letter was widely shared on social media.

Calling Monday’s clarification in continuation to Sunday’s press conference, the DGP said he condemned the murder of Moosewala in the strongest terms and added that investigation was on and the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to justice.

He said that on no occasion has he ever said that Moosewala is a gangster or affiliated to them. “Claims and counter claims by various persons claiming to be gangsters are coming on social media. One Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” he said, adding that the investigations would look into all aspects.

Bhawra said he had been misquoted by a section of the media and he had the highest regard for Moosewala.

