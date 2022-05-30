Under fire, Punjab DGP clarifies he has ‘highest respect’ for Moose Wala
Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra on Monday clarified that he has the highest respect for Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, while referring to him as a celebrated artist and cultural icon of the state.
The director general of police’s clarification came an hour after Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh wrote to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, demandign an apology after the DGP had termed his son’s death the result of a gang war at a press conference on Sunday. The letter was widely shared on social media.
Calling Monday’s clarification in continuation to Sunday’s press conference, the DGP said he condemned the murder of Moosewala in the strongest terms and added that investigation was on and the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to justice.
He said that on no occasion has he ever said that Moosewala is a gangster or affiliated to them. “Claims and counter claims by various persons claiming to be gangsters are coming on social media. One Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” he said, adding that the investigations would look into all aspects.
Bhawra said he had been misquoted by a section of the media and he had the highest regard for Moosewala.
Man convicted of rape, murder in Mumbai’s Sakinaka last year
A sessions court in Mumbai on Monday convicted a man of raping and murdering a woman in Sakinaka on September 10 last year. The convict, Mohan Chouhan, fatally injured the woman, 32. A CCTV camera caught Chouhan assaulting the victim and pulling her towards a tempo, where he sexually assaulted her. A watchman saw the woman in an injured state. He informed the police, which rushed her to the Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar.
Sidhu Moose Wala’s father demands CBI, NIA probe into singer’s murder
The father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balkaur Singh, who was shot dead on Sunday, has written to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the National Investigation Agency. Apart from an inquiry by a sitting Punjab and Haryana high court judge, he said that the involvement of the CBI and NIA must be ensured in the investigation of his son's murder.
Chai pe charcha: Exam mode on in DU
The main adda for discussions prior to and after exams remains the tea stalls. Sipping garma-garam chai while discussing what to study for the next paper were a group of youngsters at Gopal Tea Stall, outside Faculty of Arts, North Campus. “Central Library yahin hain toh yahan pe har college se bacche aata hain,” says Anil Kapoor, who has been manning a tea stall here, since 15 years.
Sunil Jakhar's advice for Punjab Police day after Sidhu Moose Wala's killing
BJP leader Sunil Jakhar on Monday hit out at the AAP-led government “deteriorating situation of law and order” in Punjab, a day after famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district. The incident took place a day after the Bhagwant Mann government curtailed Moose Wala's security cover. Jakhar said the Punjab Police should do a non-political assessment of the people whose security has been withdrawn.
5 injured as fire breaks out in Delhi’s Bharat Garden
New Delhi: Five people suffered minor burns while at least 52 others were safely evacuated after a fire broke out in the basement parking of a five-storey residential building at Bharat Garden near Dwarka in southwest Delhi in the early hours of Monday, fire department officials said. At least 10 parked cars and two-wheelers also caught fire. “The injured persons were immediately rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital,” said Delhi fire services chief Atul Garg. He added the fire was doused.
