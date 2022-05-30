Under fire, Punjab DGP clarifies he has ‘highest respect’ for Moose Wala

Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra on Monday clarified that he has the highest respect for Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, while referring to him as a celebrated artist and cultural icon of the state.

Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder date and his top song ‘295’ linked on Internet

The director general of police’s clarification came an hour after Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh wrote to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, demandign an apology after the DGP had termed his son’s death the result of a gang war at a press conference on Sunday. The letter was widely shared on social media.

Calling Monday’s clarification in continuation to Sunday’s press conference, the DGP said he condemned the murder of Moosewala in the strongest terms and added that investigation was on and the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to justice.

He said that on no occasion has he ever said that Moosewala is a gangster or affiliated to them. “Claims and counter claims by various persons claiming to be gangsters are coming on social media. One Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” he said, adding that the investigations would look into all aspects.

Bhawra said he had been misquoted by a section of the media and he had the highest regard for Moosewala.