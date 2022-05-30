Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Under fire, Punjab DGP clarifies he has ‘highest respect’ for Moose Wala
chandigarh news

Under fire, Punjab DGP clarifies he has ‘highest respect’ for Moose Wala

Clarification comes an hour after letter by Punjabi singer’s father to Punjab CM shared widely on social media
Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra during a press conference in Chandigarh on Sunday hours after Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa. (HT Photo)
Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra during a press conference in Chandigarh on Sunday hours after Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa. (HT Photo)
Published on May 30, 2022 01:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra on Monday clarified that he has the highest respect for Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, while referring to him as a celebrated artist and cultural icon of the state.

Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder date and his top song ‘295’ linked on Internet

The director general of police’s clarification came an hour after Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh wrote to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, demandign an apology after the DGP had termed his son’s death the result of a gang war at a press conference on Sunday. The letter was widely shared on social media.

Calling Monday’s clarification in continuation to Sunday’s press conference, the DGP said he condemned the murder of Moosewala in the strongest terms and added that investigation was on and the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to justice.

He said that on no occasion has he ever said that Moosewala is a gangster or affiliated to them. “Claims and counter claims by various persons claiming to be gangsters are coming on social media. One Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” he said, adding that the investigations would look into all aspects.

Bhawra said he had been misquoted by a section of the media and he had the highest regard for Moosewala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • (HT PHOTO)

    Man convicted of rape, murder in Mumbai’s Sakinaka last year

    A sessions court in Mumbai on Monday convicted a man of raping and murdering a woman in Sakinaka on September 10 last year. The convict, Mohan Chouhan, fatally injured the woman, 32. A CCTV camera caught Chouhan assaulting the victim and pulling her towards a tempo, where he sexually assaulted her. A watchman saw the woman in an injured state. He informed the police, which rushed her to the Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar.

  • Charan Kaur, the mother of Sidhu Moose Wala, and other family members at the Mansa Civil Hospital, where the singer was declared dead on Sunday evening. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

    Sidhu Moose Wala’s father demands CBI, NIA probe into singer’s murder

    The father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balkaur Singh, who was shot dead on Sunday, has written to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the National Investigation Agency. Apart from an inquiry by a sitting Punjab and Haryana high court judge, he said that the involvement of the CBI and NIA must be ensured in the investigation of his son's murder.

  • Sipping garma chai while planning what all to study for the next question paper are students at Rajkumar Suri’s tea stall outside Law Faculty. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

    Chai pe charcha: Exam mode on in DU

    The main adda for discussions prior to and after exams remains the tea stalls. Sipping garma-garam chai while discussing what to study for the next paper were a group of youngsters at Gopal Tea Stall, outside Faculty of Arts, North Campus. “Central Library yahin hain toh yahan pe har college se bacche aata hain,” says Anil Kapoor, who has been manning a tea stall here, since 15 years.

  • BJP leader Sunil Jakhar.

    Sunil Jakhar's advice for Punjab Police day after Sidhu Moose Wala's killing

    BJP leader Sunil Jakhar on Monday hit out at the AAP-led government “deteriorating situation of law and order” in Punjab, a day after famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district. The incident took place a day after the Bhagwant Mann government curtailed Moose Wala's security cover. Jakhar said the Punjab Police should do a non-political assessment of the people whose security has been withdrawn.

  • HT Image

    5 injured as fire breaks out in Delhi’s Bharat Garden

    New Delhi: Five people suffered minor burns while at least 52 others were safely evacuated after a fire broke out in the basement parking of a five-storey residential building at Bharat Garden near Dwarka in southwest Delhi in the early hours of Monday, fire department officials said. At least 10 parked cars and two-wheelers also caught fire. “The injured persons were immediately rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital,” said Delhi fire services chief Atul Garg. He added the fire was doused.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out