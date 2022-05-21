Undertrial escapes Kangra police custody
An undertrial lodged in Dharamshala district jail on armed robbery charges fled from Kangra police custody while he along with other prisoners being transported back to the prison after being produced in a court in Pathankot of Punjab. The incident took place on Thursday. The district police have alerted their Punjab counterparts and his photos has been circulated in all the police stations. Kangra SP Khushal Chand Sharma said a departmental action has been initiated against the cops who were accompanying Prince Kapoor, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.
Kangra district administration changes school timings
As Himachal reels under sweltering heat, the Kangra administration on Friday changed the school timings. The change in school timings will be effective from Monday. The schools would now open at 7:45am and close at 1pm instead of previous timings from 9am to 3pm.
J&K Bank corruption: CBI questions former J&K finance minister
2 juveniles among three held for molesting girl
Two arrested with 100gm heroin
Dharamshala: 25 hurt in bus mishap
Truck mows down girl in Akhnoor
Fire at police station in Srinagar
HP deputy speaker draws flak
-
Fruit growers in Kashmir look forward to compensate losses
The areas which received the heavy hailstorm earlier this month is known for its cherry harvest. “I usually sell 30 to 40 boxes every day to the locals but in coming days, when all varieties will be available in market, my sales will further pick up along with good rates,” he added. Growers say though bulk of stone fruits is dispatched outside the UT, local sales too have a good potential to compensate losses.
-
Increased tourists footfall, flights to Kashmir can’t be called normalcy: Omar
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday said that the Modi government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir and the increased tourist footfall and multiple flights to the Valley cannot be called signs of normalcy. Addressing mediapersons at the party headquarters here, he said, “No one is feeling secure amid targeted killings. The state of fear is such that Pandit employees are ready to quit their jobs and run away from Kashmir.”
-
Woman harassed by husband, in-laws for dowry hangs self
Within three months of her marriage, a 24-year-old woman hanged herself at her parents' home in Palam Vihar extension on Thursday evening alleging that her husband and her in-laws harassed her for dowry, said the police on Friday. The incident came to the fore when the woman's younger sister returned from college and found her hanging from the ceiling fan of a room on the first floor.
-
Infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Tangdhar
Security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt in north Kashmir's Tangdhar sector on Friday morning by killing an unidentified infiltrator. Last week, three militants were killed in north Kashmir's Bandipore forests. Police had said that the militants including a local, who had recently sneaked back into Valley. Compared to previous years, there have been lesser incidents of reported infiltration attempts made in north Kashmir this year despite less snowfall during winters on the traditional infiltration routes.
-
Kashmir: Security situation reviewed in high-level meeting
A high-level security meeting was held in south Kashmir on Friday, wherein possibility of drone attacks and sticky bombs at upcoming Amarnath Yatra convoys was discussed. Chaired by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and attended by all top senior police officers, the meeting comprised a detailed presentation by Anantnag SSP on the proposed security measures/arrangements to be put in place for the yatra.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics