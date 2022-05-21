Undertrial escapes Kangra police custody

An undertrial lodged in Dharamshala district jail on armed robbery charges fled from Kangra police custody while he along with other prisoners being transported back to the prison after being produced in a court in Pathankot of Punjab. The incident took place on Thursday. The district police have alerted their Punjab counterparts and his photos has been circulated in all the police stations. Kangra SP Khushal Chand Sharma said a departmental action has been initiated against the cops who were accompanying Prince Kapoor, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kangra district administration changes school timings

As Himachal reels under sweltering heat, the Kangra administration on Friday changed the school timings. The change in school timings will be effective from Monday. The schools would now open at 7:45am and close at 1pm instead of previous timings from 9am to 3pm.

J&K Bank corruption: CBI questions former J&K finance minister

New Delhi : The CBI on Friday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Haseeb Drabu for alleged corruption in the purchase of a building for Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s integrated office in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla complex when he was the chairman of the bank, officials said. Drabu was booked by the CBI in its FIR following a reference from the Jammu and Kashmir government, they said.He was questioned in Srinagar, they said.

2 juveniles among three held for molesting girl

Srinagar : The police have arrested a man and apprehended two juveniles for allegedly molesting a girl in Srinagar, officials said on Friday. All the three accused are drug addicts and they molested the girl when she was coming back from school at the Badamibagh cantonment area in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, they said. The girl was allegedly molested on Thursday. The juveniles are residents of Batwara while the 20-year-old man is a resident of Rajbagh area, they added.

Two arrested with 100gm heroin

Srinagar : The J&K police arrested two men and recovered 100 grams of heroin from their possession, officials said. The men were apprehended during checking on Ashaibagh bridge in Nigeen area of the city on Thursday, they said. The car used in smuggling the drug has been seized, a police spokesperson said, adding a case has been registered under the relevant sections of NDPS Act.

Dharamshala: 25 hurt in bus mishap

Dharamshala: At least 25 persons were injured, three of them seriously, when a private bus they were travelling in rolled down a hill in Dharamshala area on Friday evening. SP Khushal Chand Sharma the exact cause of the accident has uncertain. Kangra DC also visited the spot. A case was registered.

Truck mows down girl in Akhnoor

Jammu : A girl was crushed to death in Akhnoor subdivision of Jammu on Friday. Victim Niharika Sharma, a first-year student of Government Degree College in Akhnoor, died on the spot. Police have arrested the truck driver, Sahil Kumar.

Fire at police station in Srinagar

Srinagar : A fire which police described as accidental in nature destroyed several rooms at Kothibagh police station in Srinagar. Offices of SP and SDPO were damaged. Prima facie, the fire seemed accidental, a police spokesman said.

HP deputy speaker draws flak

Dharamshala : HP Vidhan Sabha deputy speaker Hansraj drew flak after a video of him slapping a student and talking to him in intimidating language went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place in a Raila school in Chamba’s Churah. Hansraj defended his act stating that such action is needed at times to teach students discipline. He said the student was like his own son and he had no ill-intent against him.