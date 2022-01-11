Undertrial hangs self in Sangrur jail

An undertrial, facing charges of vehicle theft, hanged himself to death in the Sangrur jail on Monday.

Dalpreet Singh, 27, alias Laddi, a resident of Bhawanigarh town of the district, ended his life by hanging himself in the Sangrur jail on Monday. His post-mortem will be performed in the presence of a judge on Tuesday, said Manjit Singh, jail superintendent.

Rameshwar Gir, the father of the deceased, said he received a call from the police that his son had ended his life. “The CIA personnel took my son on January 1. He had also undergone surgeries,” he added.