Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Undertrial hangs self in Sangrur jail
chandigarh news

Undertrial hangs self in Sangrur jail

An undertrial, facing charges of vehicle theft, hangs self to death in the Sangrur jail on Monday. His post-mortem will be performed in the presence of a judge on Tuesday
A resident of Bhawanigarh town of Sangrur district, the undertrial hanged self to death in the Sangrur jail on Monday. (HT File Photo/ representational image)
A resident of Bhawanigarh town of Sangrur district, the undertrial hanged self to death in the Sangrur jail on Monday. (HT File Photo/ representational image)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

An undertrial, facing charges of vehicle theft, hanged himself to death in the Sangrur jail on Monday.

Dalpreet Singh, 27, alias Laddi, a resident of Bhawanigarh town of the district, ended his life by hanging himself in the Sangrur jail on Monday. His post-mortem will be performed in the presence of a judge on Tuesday, said Manjit Singh, jail superintendent.

Rameshwar Gir, the father of the deceased, said he received a call from the police that his son had ended his life. “The CIA personnel took my son on January 1. He had also undergone surgeries,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out