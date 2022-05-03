Unidentified man booked for impersonating Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice

An unidentified person has been booked for impersonating Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha and asking people for Amazon gift cards.

According to the complainant, Rajinder Singh, an office executive at Chandigarh Judicial Academy in Sector 43, the accused contacted him via Whatsapp on March 24 and asked him to send him some Amazon gift cards.

When Singh asked him who he was, the accused told him to check his display picture, which was that of high court chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha.

The accused told him that he was texting him as he was busy in a meeting. Suspecting something amiss, Rajinder Singh immediately alerted the police.

A case under Section 419 (cheating by personation) and Section 66C (identity theft) of the IT Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

In another incident, Indresh Kumar Tiwari of Sector 38 West was duped of ₹40,000 by an unknown person on the pretext of refunding money. The accused had asked him to install AnyDesk app to help with the refund.

