Unidentified man booked for impersonating Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice
An unidentified person has been booked for impersonating Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha and asking people for Amazon gift cards.
According to the complainant, Rajinder Singh, an office executive at Chandigarh Judicial Academy in Sector 43, the accused contacted him via Whatsapp on March 24 and asked him to send him some Amazon gift cards.
When Singh asked him who he was, the accused told him to check his display picture, which was that of high court chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha.
The accused told him that he was texting him as he was busy in a meeting. Suspecting something amiss, Rajinder Singh immediately alerted the police.
A case under Section 419 (cheating by personation) and Section 66C (identity theft) of the IT Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.
In another incident, Indresh Kumar Tiwari of Sector 38 West was duped of ₹40,000 by an unknown person on the pretext of refunding money. The accused had asked him to install AnyDesk app to help with the refund.
-
Non-payment of entry fee: Chandigarh admn slaps show-case notices on Uber, Ola
{Non-payment of entry fee} The State Transport Authority has served show-cause notices on taxi aggregators Uber and Ola for non-payment of entry fee worth ₹1.34 crore despite reminders. The entry fee is to be paid by their taxis, which are registered in Punjab and Haryana, when they enter Chandigarh. Uber and Ola were granted aggregator licence to operate taxi services in Chandigarh under UT's On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2017.
-
Unidentified man crushed under canter in Dera Bassi
An unidentified person was crushed under a canter near Mubarakpur village, falling under Dera Bassi police station, on late Sunday evening. The victim died on the spot. Investigating officer Rajinder Kumar said the incident took place around 8.30 pm near the bridge in Mubarakpur. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for identification, the cop added.
-
Rain on the cards in Chandigarh
The India Meteorological Department has predicted chances of light rain in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday that is likely to keep the temperature on the lower side, giving residents a break from the blistering heat. According to IMD officials, a western disturbance arrived in the city on Monday and may bring spells of light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, following which a drop of 1-2C is expected in the day temperature.
-
Ayurvedic doctor, wife booked after illegal abortion in Panchkula
The Panchkula police have booked an Ayurvedic doctor and his wife for conducting an illegal abortion at a shop in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. The matter came to fore after the patient suffered medical complications and reached the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, Chandigarh, with Kaushal's husband on Sunday. Kaushal was arrested by Panchkula police on Monday, while her husband is away at Gurugram and yet to be arrested.
-
Chandigarh man run over by BMW after brawl dies, driver booked
A 24-year-old youth, who was deliberately mowed down by a BMW car in Sector 22 following an altercation on Friday night, succumbed to the victim, Shubham of Dadumajra Colony's injuries on Monday. Following the death of the victim, Shubham of Dadumajra Colony, police arrested the BMW driver, Swapan Preet Singh, 26, of Nawanshahr, on Monday night. Police said Shubham and his friends were trying to book a cab on the road behind Hotel Sunbeam around 11.30 pm on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics