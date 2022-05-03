Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Unidentified man crushed under canter in Dera Bassi
chandigarh news

Unidentified man crushed under canter in Dera Bassi

Investigating officer Rajinder Kumar said the incident took place around 8.30 pm near the bridge in Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi
The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for identification, the cop added. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 03, 2022 04:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

An unidentified person was crushed under a canter near Mubarakpur village, falling under Dera Bassi police station, on late Sunday evening.

The victim died on the spot.

Investigating officer Rajinder Kumar said the incident took place around 8.30 pm near the bridge in Mubarakpur. He added that the victim is yet to be identified but appears to be in his early 20s.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for identification, the cop added.

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash or negligent as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified driver of the canter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP