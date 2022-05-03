Unidentified man crushed under canter in Dera Bassi
An unidentified person was crushed under a canter near Mubarakpur village, falling under Dera Bassi police station, on late Sunday evening.
The victim died on the spot.
Investigating officer Rajinder Kumar said the incident took place around 8.30 pm near the bridge in Mubarakpur. He added that the victim is yet to be identified but appears to be in his early 20s.
The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for identification, the cop added.
A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash or negligent as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified driver of the canter.
-
86 Chandigarh administration services go online
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday launched 86 e-services of various allied departments of the Chandigarh administration. The services launched include 23 of the excise and taxation department; 22 Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and five non-DBT services; 17 of the transport department; eight of the Chandigarh Housing Board; and five each of the Estate Office and labour department.
-
Non-payment of entry fee: Chandigarh admn slaps show-case notices on Uber, Ola
{Non-payment of entry fee} The State Transport Authority has served show-cause notices on taxi aggregators Uber and Ola for non-payment of entry fee worth ₹1.34 crore despite reminders. The entry fee is to be paid by their taxis, which are registered in Punjab and Haryana, when they enter Chandigarh. Uber and Ola were granted aggregator licence to operate taxi services in Chandigarh under UT's On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2017.
-
Rain on the cards in Chandigarh
The India Meteorological Department has predicted chances of light rain in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday that is likely to keep the temperature on the lower side, giving residents a break from the blistering heat. According to IMD officials, a western disturbance arrived in the city on Monday and may bring spells of light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, following which a drop of 1-2C is expected in the day temperature.
-
Ayurvedic doctor, wife booked after illegal abortion in Panchkula
The Panchkula police have booked an Ayurvedic doctor and his wife for conducting an illegal abortion at a shop in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. The matter came to fore after the patient suffered medical complications and reached the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, Chandigarh, with Kaushal's husband on Sunday. Kaushal was arrested by Panchkula police on Monday, while her husband is away at Gurugram and yet to be arrested.
-
Unidentified man booked for impersonating Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice
An unidentified person has been booked for impersonating Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha and asking people for Amazon gift cards. According to the complainant, an office executive at Chandigarh Judicial Academy in Sector 43, Rajinder Singh, the accused contacted him via Whatsapp on March 24 and asked him to send him some Amazon gift cards. Suspecting something amiss, Rajinder Singh immediately alerted the police.
