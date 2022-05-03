Unidentified man crushed under canter in Dera Bassi

An unidentified person was crushed under a canter near Mubarakpur village, falling under Dera Bassi police station, on late Sunday evening.

The victim died on the spot.

Investigating officer Rajinder Kumar said the incident took place around 8.30 pm near the bridge in Mubarakpur. He added that the victim is yet to be identified but appears to be in his early 20s.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for identification, the cop added.

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash or negligent as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified driver of the canter.