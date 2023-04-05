25,000, mobile stolen from public toilet in Chandigarh’s Sector 26

Police on Monday booked an unidentified person for making away with ₹25,000 and a mobile phone from a cabin installed inside a public toilet at Timber Market, Sector 26. The complainant Milan Devi, a resident of Sector 26 who works at the toilet, told police “On March 27, around 2.30 am, when I came into my cabin, I found my belongings scattered. When I checked, ₹25,000 and a mobile phone was missing.” A case under Sections 457(lurking, house trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

Two held with stolen scooter

Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested two men allegedly driving a stolen scooter using fake registration number plate. The accused were identified as Saurav of Sector 25 and Aman of Dhanas village. Police said the accused were seen riding a scooter without helmets at a check post installed near UIET gate turn in Sector 25. When asked to stop by the police, they tried to flee. When checked, the registration plate on the scooter was found to be fake and during investigation, it was established that the said scooter was stolen from Sector 38 three months ago. The accused have been booked for theft at the Sector 11 police station.

Bike lifter lands in police net

Panchkula Police arrested a Nayagaon resident for allegedly stealing a motorcycle parked near Shiv temple in Saketri. The accused arrested, Harpeet, was arrested on complaint of Vijay of Bapu Dham Colony, who had reported his bike being stolen from the parking of a temple in Saketri. A theft case had at the time been registered at the Mansa Devi Complex police station. The team recovered the stolen motorcycle from accused’s possession.

Rajneet bags Miss Chandigarh title

Chandigarh Rajneet Kaur was declared Miss Chandigarh while Ravi Kumar was declared Mr Chandigarh during the 11th Mr Chandigarh and Miss Chandigarh Championship held at PML SD College, Sector 32. In the men’s sports physique event, Shivam Mahajan was declared the winner and in the men’s athletic physique contest, Shubham Kumar was adjudged the winner. The event was organised by Chandigarh Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Association (CBPSA) under the aegis of the Indian Body Builders Federation. More than 200 bodybuilders from the region competed in three segments, senior bodybuilding, sports physique and athletic physique. Upkar, Rahul and Vikram were the judges of Mr Chandigarh event. Niharika and Preeti Garg were judges for the Miss Chandigarh title.

Residents’ issues in focus at FOSWAC meet

Panchkula A delegation of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) raised concerns over the key issues being faced by the residents in Chandigarh, in a meeting with UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday. The FOSWAC delegation, comprising chairperson — Baljinder Singh Bittu, general secretary JS Gogia and prudent of RWA of Sector Duplex houses Sector 13 KL Agarwal — took up the two major issues including removal of garbage dump from Dadumajra and registration of properties. “The matter of the heritage committee and registration of property, with respect to the administrative notifications and its impact on registration of properties, was discussed”, JS Gogia said.

Event to boost start-ups in region held at CII

Chandigarh Startup Stairs hosted the “Startup Symposium and Industry Ignite 2023” with the aim of boosting the growth of the ecosystem in the region at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Northern Region headquarters on Tuesday. Chief secretary, Haryana, Sanjeev Kaushal was the chief guest, while the speakers included IAS officer Vijay Dahiya, the CEO of Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited T L Satyaprakash, S Narayanan, secretary of new and renewable energy department Haryana, also brought up the issue of carbon emissions. Amarinder Kaur, the first woman to achieve the rank of principal chief conservator of forest, meanwhile, spoke about how start-ups could be used to develop rural areas.

68 donate blood at Sector-15 camp

Chandigarh Thalassaemic Charitable Trust PGI-GMCH Chandigarh organised its 276th blood donation camp in Patel Market, Sector 15, where 68 people registered for donation. Head of the transfusion medicine department, PGIMER, thanked the staff for their cooperation in conducting the camp. The management committee of the trust appeals for regular blood donation by healthy individuals and generous donations for the treatment of poor thalassemics.

