Union budget a disappointment for every section of society, says Hooda
Union budget a disappointment for every section of society, says Hooda

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the Union budget has come as a disappointment for every section of society, including farmers
Published on Feb 02, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the Union budget has come as a disappointment for every section of society, including farmers. In a statement, Hooda said no concrete steps were taken in the budget to provide relief from rising inflation and unemployment, while the working class has been disappointed due to non-extension of the income tax limit.

“The skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and food items have spoiled the budget of the common man’s house. This budget, entangled in the game of figures, is completely hollow,” he said.

“The central government, which claimed to double the income of farmers in 2022, has cheated them in the budget. With reduction of 1.40 lakh crore subsidy on fertilisers to 1.05 lakh crore, the burden of costly fertilisers is sure to fall on farmers.

“Though a provision has been made in the budget to give 2.37 lakh crore as minimum support price (MSP) to farmers for wheat and paddy procurement, but the government is shying away from giving guaranteed MSP for the remaining 21 crops. It is a clear indication that the government does not intend to ensure MSP on all crops,” Hooda said.

The budget of the MGNREGA scheme, which promotes rural development and employment, has been reduced to 73,000 crore, which was 98,000 crore in the budget of 2021-22. “By reducing the food subsidy budget from 2.86 lakh crore to 2.06 lakh crore, food grains at reasonable prices to the poor will be affected, by this act the central government has made a hole in the plate of the poor,” the former chief minister said.

