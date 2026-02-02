Union budget evokes mixed response from Ludhiana industry

The Union budget 2026, presented by the Indian government on Sunday, elicited a mixed response from industry leaders and political figures in Ludhiana, particularly from the MSME sectors. While some measures, such as skill development initiatives and sector-specific allocations were welcomed, concerns were raised over the lack of substantial support for small businesses, ongoing labour shortages and the absence of significant new incentives for industry. Veteran Congress leader and former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu termed the Union budget “highly disappointing”. (HT Photo)

Vinod Thapar, president of the Knitwear Club, praised the government’s focus on the textile sector, especially skill development. “We are especially grateful for the attention given to skill development as the shortage of skilled labour has been a longstanding challenge,” Thapar said. He also welcomed the decision to allow textile parks to be established in all states, noting that this would boost the industry, particularly in smaller towns.

Thapar further expressed optimism over a proposed trade agreement with European countries, which he said could help ease concerns about competition from cheap imports. “This agreement will create new employment opportunities and make the sector more competitive globally. It has potential to improve market access for Indian textiles while encouraging domestic manufacturing growth.”

Harsimarjit Singh Lucky, president of the Union of Cycle Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), however, criticised the budget for failing to address sector-specific challenges. “There was no mention of measures to support the cycle industry, which is grappling with rising costs and a lack of labour orientation schemes. The absence of interest rate relief and technology-related schemes for MSMEs is disappointing,” he said.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), welcomed the allocation of ₹10,000 crore for small and medium enterprises, calling it a notable relief for liquidity and finance access. Yet, he expressed disappointment that the budget largely carried forward existing policies, with key demands such as targeted incentives for growth-oriented clusters and measures to reduce the cost of doing business remaining unaddressed.

Amit Gupta, MD and founder of Ludhiana-based Leeford Healthcare Limited, endorsed the budget’s announcement of Biopharma SHAKTI—a ₹10,000 crore outlay over five years to build India’s domestic ecosystem for biologics and biosimilars. “By fostering self-reliance in biologics production, it addresses rising needs for chronic disease management. This will boost innovation and solidify India’s role as a global Biopharma manufacturing hub,” Gupta said.

Chartered accountant Mantosh Kumar observed that the Union budget reflects a balanced and stable approach, offering continuity rather than major structural changes. While initiatives in textiles, agriculture, healthcare and procedural simplification are positive, he said that unmet expectations of MSMEs, partnership firms and small investors, along with the absence of tax rationalisation and GST simplification, limit its immediate impact on growth and investment sentiment.

Punjab and industry concerns overlooked, say politicians

Veteran Congress leader and former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu termed the Union budget “highly disappointing” for the country and particularly for Punjab. Ashu alleged that the budget neglected agriculture and industry, two main pillars of the state’s economy, and reflected the Centre’s lack of seriousness toward Punjab. “While the Prime Minister was in Punjab making promises, the state received nothing concrete in the budget,” he said, adding that long-pending demands of Punjab were once again ignored.

In contrast, Dr Kamaljeet Soi, spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab, called the budget a visionary, forward-looking step aimed at realizing the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. He said the measures were designed to strengthen India’s self-reliance and prosperity for future generations, beyond addressing immediate challenges.