Union minister Piyush Goyal slams Congress for Charanjit Channi’s ‘anti-migrant’ speech

A day after a video of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi purportedly making statements mocking migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, in the presence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party came under heavy attack from the Opposition, particularly Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress has been maintaining that the remark was made with regard to the AAP, “which is trying to impose people from outside” in Punjab.

Condemning the state government, Union minister Piyush Goyal said such statements reflect the mentality of the Congress “who want to divide the society” on the basis of caste and creed.

“It is unfortunate that while Congress chief ministerial face Charanjit Channi was using racist slurs against the migrants, Priyanka Gandhi was seen clapping. Remember, the same Congress is behind 1984 Sikh riots in Delhi,” said Goyal.

‘Kartarpur would have been India, if not for Congress’

Goyal said that successive Congress governments had turned a blind eye to the emotions of Punjabis attached with Kartarpur Sahib, adding that the sacred site would have been a part of India, had it not been for the grand old party. “But it was due to the efforts of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government that led to the opening of the corridor,” said Goyal.

While rebutting the statement of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Goyal claimed, “I have lot of respect for Manmohan Singh but at the same time I would claim that not an inch of Indian land has been occupied by China.”

Tewari, Grewal lash out at party too

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal also condemned the government while addressing migrant labourers during the respective rallies. Grewal said that it is the policy of the Congress party to create fissures in the society on the basis of caste, creed and religion. “By branding the migrants, who consist of skilled force that powers the Ludhiana industry, as outsiders the Congress shown its anti- labour mentality,” he said.

