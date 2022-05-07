Union ministry of education moots ₹1,103-cr boost for Punjab under Samagra Shiksha scheme
The Union ministry of education (MoE) has proposed an outlay of ₹1,102.91 crore for Punjab for the financial year 2022-23 under the flagship Samagra Shiksha scheme for school education.
The fund allocation conveyed by the ministry under the Centrally sponsored integrated programme is a tentative estimate proposed in the current financial year for ensuring inclusive and quality education in the state. Of this, ₹661.75 crore has been proposed as the Central funding and the remaining ₹441.16 crore is to be provided by the state government for elementary education, secondary education and teacher education components on 60:40 sharing basis.
The ministry has earmarked ₹707.73 crore for elementary education and ₹378.62 crore for secondary education whereas ₹16.55 crore has been proposed for teacher education, besides the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) and the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs).
The final outlay will be decided in the meeting of the project-approval board (PAB) headed by the Union education secretary on the basis of the annual work plan and budget submitted by the state government. “In its work plan, the department has projected requirement for additional funds for new initiatives and existing works, including infrastructure upgrade in rural schools, girl education, science labs, etc, with timelines. We are hopeful of getting a higher allocation than the fund releases proposed by the ministry,” a school education department official said, refusing to go into the specifics of the budget plan sent to the Central government.
The PAB meeting for Punjab was scheduled for April 22 in the final phase of appraisals along with other states that went to polls in February and March but it got postponed. The fresh date is still to be finalised. In 2021-22, the MoE had approved a budget of ₹1,126 crore, including an unspent balance of ₹47.33 crore from the previous fiscal, for Punjab against the initial proposed outlay of ₹906 crore indicated to the state government. The state had submitted an ambitious annual work plan for ₹2,942 crore, citing a higher student enrollment. There is increased focus on school education in the state with the new Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) promising to “transform” the state schools on the pattern of their government in Delhi.
The MoE, while proposing the tentative outlay, asked the state to prepare a comprehensive five-year perspective plan covering all interventions with long-term vision and sustainability. The focus areas also include the opening of new secondary/senior secondary schools based on GIS mapping to ensure a 100% gross access ratio, integrated science labs for secondary schools, mitigating learning loss through smart classrooms with internet facilities and special training for out-of-school children.
Janta budget: Industry seeks focus on infra development, reduced taxes
Better infrastructure of focal points, attracting investors by reducing taxes, employment generation, and adaptation of technology were some of the suggestions raised by representatives of the industry during a meeting with state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema over 'janta budget' on Friday. Cheema sought suggestions from the Ludhiana industry regarding the budget for 2022-23. The newly formed AAP government is seeking public opinion terming the exercise 'janta budget'.
Only ‘Amritdhari’ members can vote in CKD polls: Akal Takht
Two days ahead of the presidential elections of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday issued a directive to the returning officers to ensure that only “Amritdhari” members can cast their votes. The death of president Nirmal Singh necessitated the elections scheduled on May 8. After his death, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar became the officiating president of the CKD.
Daylight robbery at Amritsar bank, ₹6 lakh snatched at gunpoint
Four masked men robbed a bank in broad daylight in Amritsar on Friday. The robbers took away around ₹6 lakh at gunpoint from the Central Bank of India branch near The Mall of Amritsar. They robbed the bank after making the employees and customers hostage. The incident took place on one of the busiest roads of Amritsar, opposite the famous mall in the city, during broad daylight.
Punjab, Haryana should extend support to PU: Venkaiah Naidu
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chancellor of Panjab University, on Friday while highlighting the need for closer interaction between universities and the government said both Punjab and Haryana governments should extend all the support to Panjab University. Naidu was addressing the 69th annual convocation of PU where 828 PhD degrees were awarded. The annual convocation was held after a gap of two years at PU due to the pandemic.
Sangrur DC launches coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls
Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Friday launched 'Mera Maan' a coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls to get basic training in computer coding. The project was started with the help of a private company, which will provide training to girls. Other short story Undertrial dies in Ferozepur jail Ferozepur A 39-year-old undertrial lodged at the Central Jail here died on Friday. He was suffering from various diseases, including TB.
