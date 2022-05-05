Unite to ensure Sikh prisoners’ release, Sukhbir Badal urges panthic bodies
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appealed to the panthic organisations to unite on a common platform to create a movement to ensure the release of Sikh prisoners who have been languishing in jails even after the expiry of their life sentences.
Addressing mediapersons here, the SAD president appealed to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president to call a meeting of panthic organisations, Singh sabhas and Sant Samaj to devise a joint strategy to free Sikh prisoners.
“We may have individual and political differences, but let us shed that for the cause of the Sikh prisoners,” he said.
He said, “It is unfortunate that the Sikh prisoners were not released despite a commitment made by the Union government by approving the release of Sikh prisoners on the occasion of the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev in October 2019.” He said there are around 50 Sikh prisoners lodged in various jails waiting to be released.
“The release of Balwant Singh Rajoana whose death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Union government in 2019 has been cleared and the Supreme Court had commuted Devinder Pal Bhullar’s death sentence to life on the grounds of inordinate delay in deciding his mercy petition.
“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is blocking Bhullar’s release as the government’s sentence review board is not taking any decision,” said the SAD president asking AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to explain the delay.
Referring to the April 29 incident of a communal clash in Patiala, Sukhbir alleged that attempts were being made to vitiate communal harmony by AAP leaders. “After the flare-up at Patiala, AAP MP Raghav Chadha claimed that it was the result of a clash between the BJP and the SAD and it was corroborated by Kejriwal and the Punjab chief minister,” he said.
SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Amarjit Singh Chawla, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Karnail Singh Peermohammad and Harcharan Singh Bains were also present.
-
Patiala violence: Shiv Sena demands probe by independent agency
Activists of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) have demanded a probe into the violent clash that took place in Patiala on April 29. Party state spokesperson Chanderkant Chadha said the state president of the party, Yograj Sharma, had met the DGP on April 26 and cleared the party's stand that it was not supporting Harish Singla's move to march against Khalistan. He said that the role of a senior police officer should also be probed.
-
Amandeep Bansal is new GMADA chief administrator
A 2016-batch IAS officer, Amandeep Bansal, has been appointed as the new chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. Bansal has replaced 2009-batch IAS officer Vipul Ujwal, who has been transferred as special secretary, water supply and sanitation, Punjab. Prior to this, Bansal was holding the charge of additional secretary, personnel, Punjab, and has also served as additional secretary, home affairs and justice, Punjab. He is likely to assume office on Thursday.
-
Biker, disabled beggar killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali
A 29-year-old motorcyclist and an unidentified beggar were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali. Investigating officer Baljinder Singh said a resident of Phase 11, Vivek Sharma was on his way to work in Sector 83 around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. When Sharma reached Sector 82, a speeding Tata Indigo hit his motorcycle from behind. A seriously injured Sharma was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Phase 8, where doctors declared him brought dead.
-
Mohali greenfield alignment project: NHAI smells rat in ₹263-crore jump in land acquisition cost
In a significant development in the Greenfield Alignment project, the National Highways Authority of India has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, questioning and seeking a probe into the ₹263-crore increase in the land acquisition cost in respect of the 30-km stretch between Mehmadpur, Ambala, and IT City, Mohali. The road will further connect to the 32-km stretch till Kurali.
-
Chandigarh records 6.2 mm rain after a dry spell of 67 days
City residents' long wait for a decent rain spell ended on Wednesday with 6.2 mm rain, which caused the mercury to drop by 3.4 degrees, providing respite from the scorching heat. Due to the change in weather, the maximum temperature dipped from 36.7C on Tuesday to 33.3C on Wednesday, 4.1 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also went down from 29.5C to 26.3C, but was 4.8 notches above normal.
