Unite to ensure Sikh prisoners’ release, Sukhbir Badal urges panthic bodies

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appealed to the panthic organisations to unite on a common platform to create a movement to ensure the release of Sikh prisoners who have been languishing in jails even after the expiry of their life sentences.

Addressing mediapersons here, the SAD president appealed to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president to call a meeting of panthic organisations, Singh sabhas and Sant Samaj to devise a joint strategy to free Sikh prisoners.

“We may have individual and political differences, but let us shed that for the cause of the Sikh prisoners,” he said.

He said, “It is unfortunate that the Sikh prisoners were not released despite a commitment made by the Union government by approving the release of Sikh prisoners on the occasion of the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev in October 2019.” He said there are around 50 Sikh prisoners lodged in various jails waiting to be released.

“The release of Balwant Singh Rajoana whose death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Union government in 2019 has been cleared and the Supreme Court had commuted Devinder Pal Bhullar’s death sentence to life on the grounds of inordinate delay in deciding his mercy petition.

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is blocking Bhullar’s release as the government’s sentence review board is not taking any decision,” said the SAD president asking AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to explain the delay.

Referring to the April 29 incident of a communal clash in Patiala, Sukhbir alleged that attempts were being made to vitiate communal harmony by AAP leaders. “After the flare-up at Patiala, AAP MP Raghav Chadha claimed that it was the result of a clash between the BJP and the SAD and it was corroborated by Kejriwal and the Punjab chief minister,” he said.

SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Amarjit Singh Chawla, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Karnail Singh Peermohammad and Harcharan Singh Bains were also present.