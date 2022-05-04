Unscheduled power cuts in Zirakpur, Kharar, Dera Bassi leave residents fuming
The state government’s claims of seamless power supply notwithstanding, residents across the city are reeling under unscheduled power cuts for the past one week.
Complaints of three-to-four-hour-long power cuts without any prior information have been pouring in from Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Kharar, Balongi, Nayagaon and Kansal.
Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) deputy chief engineer, Mohali, Mohit Sood admitted that the power cuts are a result of increased demand in the state amid soaring temperature.
Subhash Chawla, a resident of Zirakpur’s Mona Greens residential society, said, “The state’s claims of seamless power supply have no value. The residents have had to bear the brunt of nearly the long power cut daily for the past one week. I am buying diesel daily to run a generator.”
Another Kharar resident, Kamaldeep Singh Tiwana said unscheduled power cuts have become commonplace both during daytime and nights, adding, “The power cuts have even affected the regular water supply in the town increasing the woes of the residents.”
The district has nearly 7 lakh power consumers.
