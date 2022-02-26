Unseasonal rainfall, hailstorm cause crop damage in parts of Haryana

Unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm damaged mustard, barley, gram, wheat and vegetable crops in several pockets of Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts on Friday evening , leaving farmers distressed.

Farmers took to social media to share photographs and videos of their damaged crop. One of the affected farmers, Balbir Singh of Bhandwa village in Charkhi Dadri district, said he was merely two weeks away from harvesting his mustard crop, which he had grown on 12-acre land, when the rain wreaked damage.

“We were expecting a bumper crop this time and the price of mustard was also ₹7,000 per quintal. We were hoping for a profit, but a hailstorm hit the area for the third consecutive year. The government should give us ₹60,000 per acre compensation,” he said.

In Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal’s home constituency Loharu in Bhiwani, farmers were seen clearing the roads of hail. A farmer, Krampal Sheoran of Chahar Kalan village, said the entire crop of mustard and over 80% of wheat was damaged.

“A layer of hail covered the fields. We had never seen such a good crop since 1997, but the hail damaged it. The government may compensate us, but it will be nowhere enough to compensate us.We were expecting over 10 quintals of mustard from an average field, which would fetch ₹70,000 per acre, against it the government’s compensation will be meagre,”he said.

Tosham MLA and Congress leader Kiran Choudhry urged the government to carry out a girdawari and compensate farmers with ₹65,000 per acre for damage to the mustard crop.”

“ First, farmers had to contend with shortage of urea, and then the area was hit by a hailstorm. Farmers are yet to receive compensation for the damage to their crops earlier this year. The government must compensate them in a timely fashion,” she said.

Former Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Shruti Choudhry said the UPA government had brought in a policy to compensate farmers for their damaged crop due to vagaries of the weather, but the BJP government changed its policy.

“ Every year, farmers in Bhiwani, Dadri and Mahendergarh face crop damage due to the weather conditions but the government has not compensated them as they changed the clause, which was added by the UPA government for all farmers across the nation, on my recommendation. I urge the Haryana chief minister to compensate the farmers, whose crops were damaged due to hailstorm,” she added.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said he will visit the affected areas and farmers will be compensated for the damage.