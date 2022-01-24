Unseasonal rainfall may damage crops, say Haryana growers

With Haryana receiving rainfall accompanied by high-velocity winds over the last two days, farmers are worried that stagnant water may damage crops in low-lying areas.

As per the India Meteorological Department Haryana had received 12mm rainfall on Sunday, of which Panchkula received the maximum rainfall at 35mm, followed by 34mm in Yamunanagar, 31mm in Ambala, 31mm in Kurukshetra, 20mm in Karnal, 14mm each in Panipat and Jind, 13mm in Rohtak and 11mm in Jind.

Kurukshetra’s Ladwa sub-division has received 52mm rainfall, Thanesar 38mm, Ismailabad 32 mm and Babain 24mm rainfall on Sunday.

“Around four acres of my paddy field has been submerged and more rain has caused waterlogging. The crop will be destroyed in the next couple of days,’ said a farmer, Naseeb Singh, Duddi village, Kurukshetra.

A mustard grower, Nirmal Singh of Henori village, Karnal, said, “My crop had been flattened during the previous rainfall, and more rain is sure to impact the yield.

Even, the potato growers are staring at huge losses. “We are already getting poor prices, but frequent spells of unseasonal rainfall have damaged six acres of produce, which was ready for harvest,” Krishan Kumar of Shahbad, Kurukshetra said.

As per data collated before January 10, around 50-100% loss was reported on 2,000 hectares of wheat crops, 2,500 hectare of mustard and 100 hectare of pulses in Kurukshetra district. Karnal Haryana agriculture department deputy director Aditya Dabas said water stagnation is harmful for mustard and wheat and the agriculture department will collect reports of damage to crops due to waterlogging.

A special girdawari (crop inspection) has been ordered by the revenue department and the agricultural department has also done its own survey of damage to crops during this month to compensate the aggrieved farmers.

Additional chief secretary to Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare department Sumita Misra said fresh directions have been issued to the district authorities to send the reports of loss to the revenue department.

