Haryana: CM Saini announces organic farming institute in K’shetra

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday announced the establishment of an institute of organic farming and modern management systems on 10 acres in Mathana village of Ladwa in Kurukshetra district. The announcements were made during the inauguration of the state-level Krishi Vikas Mela. (HT Photo)

The institute will offer undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes in agricultural sciences, Saini said, adding that it will provide new opportunities for the younger generation in the field of modern and organic farming.

Fulfilling a long-pending demand, Saini also announced a four-lane road project from Kaithal to Yamunanagar via Dhand, Pipli and Radaur. The proposed road will connect NH-152D, NH-44 and the Shamli expressway, Saini said.

The announcements were made during the inauguration of the state-level Krishi Vikas Mela organised by Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University at the Ladwa grain market.

On the occasion, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for a new sub-divisional secretariat building in Ladwa, to be constructed at a cost of ₹16.2 crore. He also laid foundation stones for nine public works department (PWD) roads to be built at a cost of ₹6.85 crore.

Arriving at the venue on a tractor, Saini inspected stalls set up by the university and farmers. He also honoured farmers with mementoes and certificates of appreciation.

Announcing that the Krishi Vikas Mela will now be held annually in Ladwa, Saini said agricultural research should not remain confined to laboratories. The chief minister added that the university scientists must reach every farm and every farmer. “Only direct dialogue between farmers and scientists can take agriculture to new heights. This fair is a powerful platform to connect farmers with modern agricultural equipment, improved seeds, new technologies and scientific advice,” he said.

Statewide HPV vaccination drive launched

Earlier, Saini launched the statewide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign organised by the state health department at the Shri Ram Kundi Dharamshala auditorium in Ladwa. He said the HPV vaccine would help protect girls from cervical cancer and safeguard their health and confidence.

“This campaign reflects our commitment to securing the health and bright future of our daughters,” he said, noting that the nationwide drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ajmer in Rajasthan.

On the first day of the campaign, five girls were administered the HPV vaccine in the chief minister’s presence, while 35 girls received the vaccine at the health centre.

Saini also inaugurated the primary health centre building in Barot village, constructed at a cost of ₹3.68 crore.

Meanwhile, in Karnal, Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan launched the national HPV vaccination campaign at the district civil hospital to prevent cervical cancer in the district.