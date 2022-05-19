Untreated sewage from Longowal town being released into Ghaggar

With blatant disregard to environmental concerns, the Punjab water and sewerage board has installed a pump to release untreated sewage from Longowal town into the Ghaggar river.

The pump has been set up in a room-like structure on the roadside and connected to Bahadur Singh drain with a plastic pipe. The drain passes through the outskirts of Longowal town and before mixing with the Ghaggar.

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has also issued a notice to Longowal municipal council and sewerage board to stop the practice.

Confirming the development, PPCB sub-divisional officer Simarpreet Singh said, “We had received a complaint about untreated sewage being discharged into the water body and immediately issued notice to the local civic body and Punjab sewerage board.”

Board fails to complete STP project in 11 years

Funds to the tune of ₹14.60 crore for installing a sewerage treatment plant (STP) and laying sewer lines had been allotted in 2011, but the work is still pending. An official, pleading anonymity, said, “The work of laying sewer lines was completed five years ago but the STP is yet to be set up. And it will take a few more months to be fully functional.”

Illegal connections

An official said that there are around 4,500 houses in the town and sewage of all these houses is being released into the water body. Out of these 4,500 houses, only 90 have authorised sewage connections.

He further informed, “The board and civic body have neither been able to take action against unauthorised connections nor have they taken any steps to treat the sewage before releasing it.”

Jatin Vasudeva, executive engineer of the sewerage board, did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

Maninderpal Singh, executive officer of the civic body, said, “It is the responsibility of the board to install and maintain sewer lines and STPs. Besides, the record of authorised and unauthorised connection is with the sewerage board.”

Additional deputy commissioner (urban) Latif Ahmed, said, “I am aware of the issue. We have conducted a meeting on it two days ago. The work of installing STP will be complete by December 31.”

