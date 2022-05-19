Untreated sewage from Longowal town being released into Ghaggar
With blatant disregard to environmental concerns, the Punjab water and sewerage board has installed a pump to release untreated sewage from Longowal town into the Ghaggar river.
The pump has been set up in a room-like structure on the roadside and connected to Bahadur Singh drain with a plastic pipe. The drain passes through the outskirts of Longowal town and before mixing with the Ghaggar.
Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has also issued a notice to Longowal municipal council and sewerage board to stop the practice.
Confirming the development, PPCB sub-divisional officer Simarpreet Singh said, “We had received a complaint about untreated sewage being discharged into the water body and immediately issued notice to the local civic body and Punjab sewerage board.”
Board fails to complete STP project in 11 years
Funds to the tune of ₹14.60 crore for installing a sewerage treatment plant (STP) and laying sewer lines had been allotted in 2011, but the work is still pending. An official, pleading anonymity, said, “The work of laying sewer lines was completed five years ago but the STP is yet to be set up. And it will take a few more months to be fully functional.”
Illegal connections
An official said that there are around 4,500 houses in the town and sewage of all these houses is being released into the water body. Out of these 4,500 houses, only 90 have authorised sewage connections.
He further informed, “The board and civic body have neither been able to take action against unauthorised connections nor have they taken any steps to treat the sewage before releasing it.”
Jatin Vasudeva, executive engineer of the sewerage board, did not respond to repeated calls and messages.
Maninderpal Singh, executive officer of the civic body, said, “It is the responsibility of the board to install and maintain sewer lines and STPs. Besides, the record of authorised and unauthorised connection is with the sewerage board.”
Additional deputy commissioner (urban) Latif Ahmed, said, “I am aware of the issue. We have conducted a meeting on it two days ago. The work of installing STP will be complete by December 31.”
Sangam city’s civil defence post warden bags UP govt citation
For Mehra's commendable work in the field of civil defence, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to award a citation to Mani Mehra, post warden of Chowk Division, Prayagraj for the year 2020. During lockdowns in 2020 and in 2021 he had arranged distribution of free food, facemasks and sanitizers for more than 2000 needy people.
School astronomy labs stoke interest of young & old alike
Lucknow: Astronomy laboratories set up in government schools in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh have become a star attraction. Not only students but also adults flock the labs to learn about planets, stars, solar system and other fascinating aspects of the universe. Through telescopes, children and village residents can admire the beauty of the moon, sky and other astronomical bodies. Master teachers' trainers were chosen to provide training to the other teachers.
In 43 days, Punjab power corporation collects ₹694 lakh fine from violators across state
Amid a deepening power crisis, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited is going all out to rein in on electricity violators and has imposed penalty to the tune of ₹694 lakh in the past 43 days across the state. Teams of the distribution wing have been conducting systematic checking in their areas to curb power thefts. According to officials, the teams have checked 54,212 connections and detected a total of 5,228 violations.
Allahabad Univ’s online UG final year exams to be MCQ-based
Allahabad University on Wednesday made it clear that the UG theory examinations 2021-22, including that of BA, BSc, BSc (Home Science) and BCom final year, will be MCQ-based (multiple choice questions) and conducted in online mode only. AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor said that these MCQs will cover the reduced/curtailed syllabus as reported by the respective departments. For these online exams, students will be appearing from their homes/hostels.
Punjab cabinet approves ₹1,500/acre for farmers opting for direct seeding of rice
The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved ₹1,500 per acre incentive to farmers for sowing paddy through DSR (direct seeding of rice) technique. A sum of ₹450 crore has been earmarked to provide incentive to farmers for promotion of the less water consuming and cost-effective DSR technique. According to a government spokesperson, this step would be instrumental in saving nearly 15-20% more water than the conventional puddling (kaddu) method of paddy cultivation.
