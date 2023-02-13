Unutilised funds mounting at PGIMER, says CAG report

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its audit report of PGIMER for 2021-22 has pointed out that the institute has not taken any decision on unutilised funds worth ₹1.64 crore that were meant for various infrastructure projects that were inoperative between financial years 2005-06 and 2015-16.

In the audit report, CAG said, “PGIMER had received grants for specific purposes, and the balance received and utilised on account of various dead projects had accumulated to ₹1.64 crore, which were inoperative for the period ranging from financial year 2005-06 to 2015-16. The institute has not framed any policy regarding these unclaimed amounts as to whether the dead project balances are to be treated as income or to be refunded to sponsors concerned.”

“In the absence of any policy, balances in dead projects are increasing from year to year and remain unclear. The institute should frame a policy to clear these unclaimed balances lying with it,” the report stated.

It added that similar balance of funds was also pointed out in the 2020-21 audit report. The institute in its compliance report had informed that the institute was in the process of framing a policy for utilisation of these funds. Thus, the final action in this regard is pending.

Referring to the 2021-22 financial year, the audit said, “As per the annual accounts, liability on account of ‘grant for specific purpose’ was ₹84.43 crore, but as per departmental accounts, balance of deposits received from various sponsors as on March 31, 2022, was ₹17.70 crore, showing a difference of ₹66.73 crore. It appears that administrative charges and income on account of interest on the project funds and administrative charges on projects was also retained under the grant.”

PGIMER must formulate a policy regarding identification of resources and utilisation for the income of the institute, CAG opined.