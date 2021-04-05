UP cops to visit Punjab on Monday to take Mukhtar Ansari’s custody

Uttar Pradesh Police will send a team to Punjab on Monday take custody of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

The BSP MLA from Mau, who is wanted in various cases in Uttar Pradesh, has been lodged in the Rupnagar jail in connection with an extortion case registered in Mohali for the past more than two years.

The Supreme Court on March 26 directed the Punjab government to hand over Ansari’s custody to Uttar Pradesh Police within 14 days.

Earlier in the day, Punjab asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take Ansari’s custody from Rupnagar jail by April 8. In a letter to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, the additional chief secretary, home, Punjab, said suitable arrangements should be made for the transfer of the prisoner. “The handover is to be made at district jail Rupnagar on/before April 8. Ansari suffers from certain medical conditions and the same may be kept in mind while making arrangements for his transfer from Rupnagar jail to Banda jail in UP,” stated the letter sent on Saturday.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Chitrakoot range, Dham K Satyanarayan told reporters that a police team will be sent from Banda (UP) on Monday to take Ansari’s custody. Confirming the development, additional director general of police, Allahabad zone, Prem Prakash said the team will leave on Monday morning with an ambulance.

IGP Satyanarayan said details about jail visitors and inmates will be maintained on a daily basis. “Tabs will be kept on people coming from outside to neighbouring districts such as Hamirpur and Chitrakoot. Information will also be gathered about people living in rented accommodations,” he said.

To a question of deployment of additional force around the jail, the IGP said it will be done as per the demand of the jail superintendent.

SIT formed to probe ambulance case

A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up by Uttar Pradesh Police to further probe the fake documents of the ambulance which was used to ferry Ansari from Rupnagar jail to a Mohali court on March 31.

Barabanki superintendent of police Yamuna Prasad on Sunday said the SIT has been constituted under the additional superintendent of police (north).

“Some members of the SIT, under the SHO of Haidargarh, have been sent to Punjab. Others have been sent to Mau (in Uttar Pradesh). They will deliberate on various points and will also speak to Dr Alka Rai, whose name was given for the registration of the ambulance.

“The SIT will also try to look for the ambulance and its driver. Efforts will also be made to ascertain as to under whose orders the ambulance ferried Ansari from the jail,” the SP said.

Amid a row over this issue, a Punjab Police official clarified that an inmate can be transported in a private ambulance on medical grounds and the cost of conveyance has to be borne by the prisoner.

On April 2, a case was registered in Barabanki after the documents of the ambulance bearing UP registration number were found to be fake.