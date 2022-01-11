UP-based man, niece crushed to death as gas tanker overturns in Panipat

A 30-year-old man and his eight-year-old niece were crushed to death and four others sustained injuries as a gas tanker overturned near Siwah village of Panipat district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Seefa and her uncle Shokeen, both residents of Kairana in Uttar Pradesh. They were going to Rohtak on the bike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the incident took place when the driver of the tanker lost control of the vehicle and it overturned after hitting the bike of the deceased. Four other commuters also got trapped under the tanker.

Soon after getting the information, police reached the spot and started a rescue operation. Those trapped were taken out with the help of locals and rushed to hospital but one man and his niece succumbed to the injuries.

Three of the injured were admitted at a civil hospital in Panpiat and a woman of Siwah village has been referred to PGIMS, Rohtak.

Police said the deceased’s bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Driver of the gas tanker had abandoned the truck on the spot and escaped.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigating officer Rajbir Singh said a case has been registered against the unknown driver under the IPC and the vehicle has been impounded.