Upper reaches of Kashmir receive light snow, rain lashes plains

As a fresh western disturbance becomes active over Kashmir, light snowfall was experienced in upper reaches and several tourist resorts of J&K, while the plains received rains.

MeT office has predicted no major snowfall till the end of this month as the weather system or winds blowing from the Mediterranean, which bring most of the precipitation in Kashmir, have subsided.

Tourist resorts of Pahalgam and Gulmarg received four to six inches of snow. The administration pressed snow-clearing machines into service at Gulmarg and Pahalgam. There is a possibility of snowfall on the New Year eve in Gulmarg and Pahalgam, which, officials say, could attract more tourists towards the Valley.

MeT office in a statement said that light snow and rain occurred at many places in both UTs. “Today, weather will remain generally cloudy in both UTs with chances of light snow at some places (mainly over higher reaches). There’s no forecast of any major snowfall till ending December,” the statement read.

The MeT office further said that from Tuesday, appreciable rise in day temperature and fall in night temperature could be expected. There will be warmer days and colder nights till the approach of next western disturbance, it said.

On Sunday, Srinagar had observed light showers during the day and night as the clouds covered the sky, bringing down the day temperatures.

Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir with temperature plunging to minus 6 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar observed 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Chilai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest 40-day winter period started on December 2.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages starting with Chillai Kalan which brings most of the snowfall and sub-zero temperatures, followed by 20 more days from February 1 which are less intense (called Chillai Khurd) and then lastly 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache).