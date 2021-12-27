Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Upper reaches of Kashmir receive light snow, rain lashes plains
chandigarh news

Upper reaches of Kashmir receive light snow, rain lashes plains

J&K MeT office has predicted no major snowfall till the end of this month as the weather system or winds blowing from the Mediterranean, which bring most of the precipitation in Kashmir, have subsided
A woman seen wearing warm clothes on a cold winter day on The Ridge in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 10:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

As a fresh western disturbance becomes active over Kashmir, light snowfall was experienced in upper reaches and several tourist resorts of J&K, while the plains received rains.

MeT office has predicted no major snowfall till the end of this month as the weather system or winds blowing from the Mediterranean, which bring most of the precipitation in Kashmir, have subsided.

Tourist resorts of Pahalgam and Gulmarg received four to six inches of snow. The administration pressed snow-clearing machines into service at Gulmarg and Pahalgam. There is a possibility of snowfall on the New Year eve in Gulmarg and Pahalgam, which, officials say, could attract more tourists towards the Valley.

MeT office in a statement said that light snow and rain occurred at many places in both UTs. “Today, weather will remain generally cloudy in both UTs with chances of light snow at some places (mainly over higher reaches). There’s no forecast of any major snowfall till ending December,” the statement read.

The MeT office further said that from Tuesday, appreciable rise in day temperature and fall in night temperature could be expected. There will be warmer days and colder nights till the approach of next western disturbance, it said.

RELATED STORIES

On Sunday, Srinagar had observed light showers during the day and night as the clouds covered the sky, bringing down the day temperatures.

Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir with temperature plunging to minus 6 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar observed 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Chilai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest 40-day winter period started on December 2.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages starting with Chillai Kalan which brings most of the snowfall and sub-zero temperatures, followed by 20 more days from February 1 which are less intense (called Chillai Khurd) and then lastly 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP