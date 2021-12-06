Upper reaches of Kashmir receive snow, heavy rains lash plains

Upper reaches of Kashmir valley received season’s another snowfall, while plains were lashed by heavy rains on Sunday.

The meteorological office in Srinagar had predicted rain and snow till late in the night and improvement in weather from Monday.

Due to snowfall, Srinagar-Gurez and Srinagar-Ladakh roads have been closed for the traffic. However, vehicles were plying on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Since early in the morning, plains of Kashmir started experiencing rainfall, while the upper reaches received light to moderate snowfall.

Tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonmarg also got covered in a blanket of snow. Srinagar and other rural townships witnessed rains throughout the day that resulted in a sharp drop in temperature.

Zojilla Pass on Srinagar-Leh national highway has been closed for traffic due to snowfall in the region. Besides, Minimarg and Dras in Ladakh region also received snowfall.

“Due to bad weather conditions and snowfall at Zojila Pass, the vehicular movement from Srinagar towards Kargil and vice versa on NH1D is hereby suspended/abandoned. All the people, travellers, drivers and tourists to avoid travelling during the forecasted days and contact Police Control Room Kargil for more information and updates (sic),” said Ladakh police in a tweet.

MeT director Sonum Lotus said as per the weather patterns, rains in plains and snow in upper reaches will continue till late in the night. “From tomorrow, there will be an improvement in weather and there is no prediction of heavy snowfall for next 10 to 12 days,” Lotus added.

Meanwhile, Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir recorded another cold night, but there was improvement in the night temperature as compared to previous nights.

Srinagar recorded 0.6°C, Pahalgam recorded 2.7°C while Gulmarg registered - 1.4°C temperature. North Kashmir’s Kupwara town registered 1.6°C, Leh shivered at - 3.6°C and Dras observed - 5.1°C temperature.

The wintry conditions in the Valley set in much ahead of the beginning of the extremely harsh weather conditions which usually start around the third week of December.

Chillai Kalan, the 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir, begins on December 21 every year. Some parts of south Kashmir had received snow in late October that caused damage to fruit growers, who hadn’t harvested their crop.

161 new Covid cases in J&K, 2 more die

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 161 fresh cases of Covid, taking the number of infected people to 3,37,807, while two fatalities in the past 24 hours raised the death toll to 4,481, officials said. Eighteen of the fresh cases were from the Jammu division and 143 from the Kashmir division. The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 62 new cases, followed by 21 cases in Baramulla district. There are 1,706 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 3,31,620, the officials said.