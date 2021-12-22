Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UPSC meeting to appoint regular Punjab DGP postponed
chandigarh news

UPSC meeting to appoint regular Punjab DGP postponed

The UPSC meeting was postponed reportedly because of confusion over the cut-off date, even as the Punjab chief secretary had reached Delhi to attend it
Punjab wants to fix September 30 as the cut-off date for the selection to ensure that officiating DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya gets a chance.
Published on Dec 22, 2021 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The much-awaited meeting of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the appointment of a regular Punjab director general of police (DGP) was postponed on Tuesday, reportedly because of confusion over the cut-off date.

The meeting scheduled at 10:30 am was postponed even as the Punjab chief secretary had reached the national capital to attend it.

According to a senior Punjab government functionary the meeting was postponed as after fixing of the interview, the state government on December 18 again wrote to the UPSC to change October 5 as the cut-off date for considering the name for selection of three officials.

Now, Punjab wants to fix September 30 as the cut-off date for the selection of the officers for the top job in order to ensure that present officiating DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya gets the chance.

There is no communication about the next date from the UPSC side, it is learnt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP