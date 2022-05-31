US embassy to resume routine tourist visa appointments from September

The US embassy on Sunday night said it will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments from September.

“The US Mission to India is pleased to announce that we are resuming routine in-person tourist visa appointments in September 2022. Previously scheduled placeholders have now been cancelled,” it tweeted.

“Applicants whose placeholder appointments were cancelled may now re-enter the scheduling system to book regular appointments,” it added.