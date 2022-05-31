Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / US embassy to resume routine tourist visa appointments from September
chandigarh news

US embassy to resume routine tourist visa appointments from September

“US Mission to India is pleased to announce that we are resuming routine in-person tourist visa appointments in Sept 2022,” it tweeted. US embassy said it will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments from Sept
The US embassy on Sunday night said it will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments from September. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on May 31, 2022 02:51 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

The US embassy on Sunday night said it will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments from September.

“The US Mission to India is pleased to announce that we are resuming routine in-person tourist visa appointments in September 2022. Previously scheduled placeholders have now been cancelled,” it tweeted.

“Applicants whose placeholder appointments were cancelled may now re-enter the scheduling system to book regular appointments,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP