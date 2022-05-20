US special envoy meets Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Dharamshala
US undersecretary and special coordinator for Tibetan issues Uzra Zeya received an audience with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday morning at his official residence at Mcleodganj in Dharamshala.
Sikyong (president) of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Penpa Tsering, kalon (minister) of CTA’s information and international department Norzin Dolma, representative Namgyal Choedup and members of the US special coordinator’s delegation were also present.
During the brief audience, the US special coordinator extended US President Joe Biden’s greetings to the Dalai Lama, said the exile government in a statement on its official website.
“His Holiness the 14th @DalaiLama meets with US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya @UnderSecStateJ at his official residence in Dharamshala on 19 May 2022,” Tibet.net said in a tweet.
She also offered best wishes for the good health of the Dalai Lama and expressed gratitude for the messages of peace that he espouses.
The 86-year-old spiritual leader and the US special coordinator for Tibetan issues also discussed the rich traditions of freedom and democracy in the United States and India.
The Dalai Lama expressed his happiness to meet Zeya and emphasised the oneness of all humanity.
He further said that despite the People’s Republic of China’s best efforts, it has failed to win the Tibetan people and transform their minds.
Zeya had reached Dharamshala on Wednesday on a high-level visitation. She received a warm welcome from Tibetans, for a first such visit of a higher official from the Biden administration.
This key visit comes shortly after President of Central Tibetan administration Penpa Tsering’s visit to Washington last month. During his visit, Tsering met with the US special envoy along with House speaker Nancy Pelosi.
