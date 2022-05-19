US special envoy on Tibetan issues arrives in Dharamshala
US special coordinator for Tibetan affairs Uzra Zeya arrived in Dharamshala on Wednesday on a high-level visitation that signifies Washington’s significant support for the Tibetan issue.
She received a warm welcome from Tibetans, for a first such visit of a higher official from the Biden administration.
Zeya will be here for two days and meet activists and leaders of the exile community here. She will also meet the Dalai Lama on Thursday morning.
This key visit comes shortly after President of Central Tibetan administration Penpa Tsering’s visit to Washington last month. During his visit, Tsering met with the US Special envoy along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
On Tuesday, Zeya held an “engaging” discussion with foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on regional issues of mutual interest.
“Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra had an engaging discussion with US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya @UnderSecStateJ on regional issues of mutual interest,” the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
Zeya is on a visit to India and Nepal, from May 17-22. She was appointed as the special coordinator for Tibetan issues in December last year.
The International Campaign for Tibet welcomed her appointment and expressed hope that she will work proactively at promoting dialogue between the Dalai Lama’s envoys and the Chinese leadership.
Undersecretary Paula J. Dobriansky had visited Dharamshala in 2006. Undersecretary Maria Otero accompanied Valerie Jarrett, senior adviser to President Barack Obama, on a trip to Dharamshala in 2009, while undersecretary Sarah Sewall visited Dharamshala in 2014 and 2016.
Congress leaders divided on CBI probe into HP paper leak case
The Congress seems to be divided on the CBI probe into the police constable recruitment paper leak case. Senior party leader and Naina Devi MLA Thakur Ram Lal said the Congress was against the CBI probe as it was an attempt by the state government to mess up the case. It is worth mentioning that when the paper leak case came to the fore, several Congress leaders had sought a CBI probe into it.
Kangra farmer scripts success story in apple cultivation
Two years ago when Covid outbreak and subsequent lockdown crippled the economy in the country, Kangra's Puran Chand, like many others, was staring at a bleak future as his transportation business was shut. Today, with his sheer hard work, Chand has carved a niche for himself in apple farming, particularly the low-chill varieties, and reaping a rich harvest. The sample crop in 2019 was good but transport was still his primary occupation.
Himachal: Villagers in Spiti oppose survey for gypsum mining
Villagers of Gue, a small hamlet situated close to the China border in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti, are opposing the survey being conducted by the Geological Survey of India to assess the quality of gypsum – a mineral used in manufacturing fertilisers and cement, besides cosmetic products. Stocks of gypsum accumulations have been assessed at four million tonnes in the area.
Delhiwale: Doorway to the unknown
The gateway is bathed in the evening light with a beauty so tender you fear it might vaporise with the next heatwave. The elderly man who had been sitting under the gateway for many decades is no more. “He died before the coronavirus,” says Pinky. “Budhram was my father-in-law's brother,” A friendly middle-aged woman, Pinky informs. Budhram was as much of an icon in the area as this gateway. His establishment stood right under the monument.
Chitkara University recognised as ‘Institution of Happiness’
Chitkara University was recognised as an 'Institution of Happiness' at the Academic Excellence Conclave organised by QS I. GAUGE, the Indian subsidiary of UK-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), in Delhi. As many as 16 similar centres have also been set up at government health centres in Phases 1, 7 and 11, Mundi Kharar, Antala, Basauli, Preet Colony (Zirakpur), Baltana, Gharuan, Mazat, Mullanpur Garibdas, Chandon, Nayangaon, Boothgarh, Palheri and Khizrabad.
