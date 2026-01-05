UT administrator empowered to make temporary posts permanent

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has empowered the administrators of the Union Territories (UTs) to convert temporary posts into permanent ones, a move expected to ease long-pending staffing issues and improve governance in the UTs without legislatures. It is a part of a broader delegation of financial and administrative powers announced by the central government to enhance efficiency and decentralised decision-making in these regions, officials stated. The powers have been delegated in accordance with Rule 12(2) of the updated DFPR, 2024.

The decision was conveyed through an official order dated January 1, 2026, and supersedes all previous instructions issued under the now-repealed Delegation of Financial Powers Rules (DFPR), 1978. The order was issued by an under secretary to the Union government with the concurrence of the additional secretary and financial adviser (home) on December 30, 2025.

Under the new provisions, the UT administrator is authorised to approve the conversion of temporary posts into permanent ones in the Chandigarh administration as well as its autonomous bodies. The authority extends to posts up to the selection grade, corresponding to pay level-12. However, such conversions will be subject to mandatory consultation with the secretary (finance) of the concerned UT and strict adherence to guidelines issued by the department of expenditure and the ministry of finance.

In addition, the administrator and other designated officers have been empowered to approve the continuation of temporary posts for a maximum period of two years at a time. While administrators can approve such posts for staff up to pay level-12, chief secretaries and advisers to administrators may approve posts up to pay level-10, provided this authority has been formally delegated to them by the lieutenant governors or administrators concerned.

The exercise of these delegated powers is subject to several safeguards to ensure financial discipline and accountability. These include compliance with General Financial Rules (GFRs), DFPRs and other codal formalities, availability of budgetary provisions for the relevant financial year, and a clear prohibition on further re-delegation of powers except where explicitly permitted.

Officials said the move is aimed at reducing bureaucratic delays in staffing decisions and strengthening the administrative autonomy of UTs without legislatures. By enabling faster decisions on the conversion and continuation of posts, the government expects improved efficiency in public service delivery and better capacity to address region-specific administrative challenges.